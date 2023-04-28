(KMAland) -- Maryville went 2-0 in Chillicothe, Nebraska City rolled Ralston, Plattsmouth edged Omaha South and Louisville-Weeping Water lost in KMAland baseball on Friday.
Maryville 19 Lexington 0 (at Chillicothe Tournament)
Grant Small threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts, allowing two hits in the win. Boston Hageman was 4-for-4 with four RBI and three runs, and Cooper Gastler pitched in a hit, two RBI and three runs. Blake Katen tallied a hit and two RBI for the Spoofhounds.
Macon 6 Maryville 3 (at Chillicothe Tournament)
Blake Katen and Boston Hageman both had two hits to lead Maryville in the loss. Adam Patton and Cooper Gastler also drove in one run each, and Cooper Loe threw 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Plattsmouth 7 Omaha South 6
Drew Iverson helped Plattsmouth to the tight twin with three hits and two RBI, and Ethan Walker posted two hits with a run scored. TJ Fitzpatrick also had two hits and drove in two. Iverson also tossed the final two innings, striking out six of the seven batters he faced.
Nebraska City 9 Ralston 3
Sloan Pelican went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI to lead Nebraska City in the win. Keston Holman pitched in two hits and two runs, and Cael Kreifel had a double, home run, one RBI and three runs scored. Zac Hawley went all seven innings for the Pioneers, striking out 13 and giving up just three runs while scattering eight hits.
Seward 13 Louisville-Weeping Water 2
Chase Savage, Lucas Kozeny, Brayden Harms and Cole Essary all had one hit each for Louisville-Weeping Water in the defeat.