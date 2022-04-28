(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, both Platte Valleys, South Holt and Nebraska City all picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
East Atchison 6 Nodaway Valley 5
East Atchison scored three runs in the seventh to rally for the victory. The big hit was a two-run double from Jarrett Spinnato with two outs in the frame. Spinnato finished with two hits and the two RBI while Cameron Oswald homered among two hits and scored twice. Braden Graves added two RBI, and Aaron Schlueter walked twice, singled once and scored twice. Schlueter was the winning pitcher, throwing two shutout relief innings and striking out five. Oswald went five innings and struck out nine.
Nodaway Valley got RBI hits from Kayden Conn and Garrett Carpenter while Hunter Dawson singled and scored twice. Dawson threw the first six innings, struck out eight and gave up just three runs.
Rock Port 16 DeKalb 0
Phillip Herron went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs to lead Rock Port in the win. Corbyn Jakub threw four shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits to get the win. Zane Cook and Ozey Hurst also had two hits apiece for the Blue Jays.
Platte Valley (MO) 5 Northeast Nodaway 1
Platte Valley handed Northeast Nodaway their first loss of the season. Memphis Billey struck out 14 and gave up just one run on three hits in a complete game. Landon Weiderholt went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Justin Miller, Trevor Weir, Matt Jermain and Tyler V all drove in one run apiece in the win.
Dylan McIntyre had one of the three hits for the Bluejays and accounted for the only run with a home run. McIntyre also threw a complete game with six innings and five strikeouts.
South Holt 9 Stewartsville/Osborn 4
Tylynn Prussman and Gannon Phelan each hit home runs to lead South Holt in the game. Phelan drove in two, and Jayce Jackson and Cole Medsker pitched in two hits and two runs apiece for the Knights. Kendall Noland threw six innings, struck out 11 and gave up just one earned run.
North Harrison 18 North Andrew 3
North Harrison scored 10 in the second inning to quickly erase a 2-0 deficit in the victory. North Andrew had one hit in the game with Collin Patterson going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Platte Valley (NE) 7 Plattsmouth 0
Levi Kennedy tossed six innings, striking out five and allowing just four hits, before Hayden Lewis finished the game by striking out the side in the seventh. Lewis also went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Sam Peterson added a hit and two RBI for the Patriots.
Drew Iverson led Plattsmouth with two hits. Clayton Mayfield went five innings and allowed four earned runs while walking none and striking out two.
Nebraska City 6 Falls City 2
Cael Kreifel went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored to lift Nebraska City. Kreifel also threw six shutout innings, scattered four hits and struck out nine for the Pioneers. Hayden Coyle added a two-RBI double, and Zach Tesarek posted two RBI of his own.
Kadyn Strecker led Falls City in the loss with two hits while Charlie McNeely had a hit and two RBI. Kyler Frederick went five innings and struck out three for the Tigers.
Omaha Concordia 7 Auburn 6
Auburn battled back from a five-run deficit to take a brief lead before Concordia put up two in the sixth. Travon Shaw led the Bulldogs with a triple among two hits and drove in three while Kael Clark added a double and drove in two.