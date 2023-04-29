(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway rolled, Maryville won in walk-off fashion, Auburn was dominant and Albany, Falls City, Louisville-Weeping Water & Platte Valley (NE) were also in action on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
Northeast Nodaway 21 East Harrison 0
Grant McIntyre went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run while driving in six runs, and Tyler New posted a double among two hits, drove in four and scored three times for Northeast Nodaway. Dylan McIntyre, Drew Dack, Camdain Frisch and Landon Wilmes all added two hits while Boston Adwell drove in three and Dack and Wilmes had two RBI each. Brayden Stevens threw all three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three for the Mustangs.
Maryville 4 Chillicothe 3 (Chillicothe Tournament)
Cooper Gastler delivered a walk-off single, scoring Cooper Loe, in the bottom of the seventh to help Maryville claim the win. Gastler finished with two hits and two RBI while six others also hit safely for the Spoofhounds. Boston Hageman threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, in the no-decision performance.
St. Joseph Christian 8 Albany 5
Kemper and Chase Cline both had two hits for Albany, which rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kemper struck out nine in four innings, and Cody Peery followed with three innings and five strikeouts.
Auburn 15 Omaha Bryan 2
Eli Albury had a monster game for Auburn with a single, triple and home run, scoring twice and driving in one run. Travon Shaw also homered among three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Braden Gerdes pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs. Noah Erickson pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Jackson Warner threw all five innings, striking out six and giving up two unearned runs.
Malcolm 16 Falls City 1
Jaxyn Strauss and Kyler Frederick had the only two hits of the game for Falls City. Orion Cattrell walked and scored a run.
Arlington 9 Louisville-Weeping Water 4
Brayden Harms had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, and Brennan DeMike also singled and scored for Louisville-Weeping Water in the tough loss.
Wayne 6 Platte Valley (NE) 0
Platte Valley (NE) was no-hit by a pair of Wayne pitchers. Cade Bridges struck out six in five innings and gave up just two earned runs.