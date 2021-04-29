(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Nebraska City and Platte Valley were all winners in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 11 North Nodaway 1
Chace Atkins and Dylan McIntyre both went deep for Northeast Nodaway in the victory. Atkins added a single and drove in three while Ben Boswell, Colton Swalley and McIntyre all finished with two hits each. Auston Pride and Lane Dack combined to strike out 10 in the five-inning win.
Jordan Jenkins and Aydan Blackford had two hits each for North Nodaway.
NE: Nebraska City 13 Falls City 1
Sloan Pelican struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in five innings for Nebraska City. Colton Snyder and Clay Stovall both hit home runs and combined on five hits, six RBI and five runs scored to lead the offense.
Stephen Acton accounted for Falls City’s only run on a solo shot of his own.
NE: Platte Valley 12 Plattsmouth 2
Carter Washburn and Tyson Lewis had three hits each for Platte Valley while Hayden Lewis, Tyson Lewis and Jake Butler drove in two runs each.
Adam Eggert and Trent Elshire had two hits each for Plattsmouth.
NE: Concordia 6 Auburn 1
Travon Shaw had two hits and an RBI for Auburn in the defeat.
