(KMAland) -- It was a good night for area teams with six squads picking up wins in KMAland baseball on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
Platte Valley 12 East Atchison 2
Alex Mattson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs, and Memphis Bliley tallied a hit and three RBI for Platte Valley. Matt Jermain totaled a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Brandon McQueen threw three innings to get the win. Jermain threw the final three innings, struck out five and allowed one unearned run.
Tate Johnson hit a home run while Cameron Oswald, Luke Morey, Clayton Vernon and River Dow all had one hit each for East Atchison.
Northeast Nodaway 17 Rock Port 7
Elias Alarcon doubled twice among four hits, drove in three and scored three times for Northeast Nodaway. Tyler New added a double, four RBI and two runs, and Grant McIntyre posted a hit, two RBI, three runs and two walks. Dylan McIntyre had a two-hit night with three RBI and two runs of his own and threw 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Tayden Cook topped Rock Port with a double among three hits, drove in one run and scored twice, and Jarrett Hunter had two hits and two RBI for the Blue Jays.
Maryville 13 East Buchanan 0
Blake Katen struck out eight in 4 1/3 no-hit innings for Maryville. Canon Creason, Adam Patton, Cooper Loe and Cooper Gastler posted two hits apiece, Loe drove in three runs and Creason, Patton, Gastler and Don Allen had two RBI apiece for the Spoofhounds.
Savannah 15 Lathrop 6
Savannah had another big offensive game with 16 hits. Parker Brayley finished with a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Truman Bodenhausen and Landon Noland both posted three hits apiece while Sutton Snipes had two hits, three RBI and two runs. Ashton Kincaid also had a hit, drove in two and scored twice. Ethan Dudeck threw four innings and struck out three while allowing just two runs on two hits.
Nebraska City 8 Seward 5
Keston Holman had a two-run go-ahead double as part of a three-run sixth to lift the Pioneers to the win. Holman drove in three while Tristan Kingery and Nolan Beccard both had two hits and an RBI each. Holman also threw six innings and struck out six, and Sloan Pelican worked the seventh for the save.
Plattsmouth 9 Arlington 2
Eli Horner had a hit and three RBI, and Gage Olsen pitched in two hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs for Plattsmouth in the win. Gabe Villamonte and Clayton Mayfield also had one hit and two RBI apiece for the Blue Devils. Drew Iverson got the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Raymond Central 12 Auburn 2
Eli Albury, Christian Gage and Noah Erickson all had two hits each for Auburn in the loss.
Concordia 10 Louisville-Weeping Water 2
Nash Sorensen and Chase Savage both had two hits while Brennan DeMike drove in two runs for Louisville-Weeping Water in the loss.
Other KMAland Baseball
North Nodaway 16 DeKalb 4