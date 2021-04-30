(KMAland) -- Maryville went 1-1, Plattsmouth fell to Omaha South and Nebraska City edged Ralston in KMAland baseball on Friday.
MO: Kirksville 5 Maryville 4
Connor Drake and Adam Patton had two hits apiece for Maryville in the loss. Patton also posted three strong innings of shutout relief with just two hits allowed and two strikeouts.
MO: Maryville 15 Cameron 5
Cooper Loe had a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Connor Weiss went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored to lead Maryville. Kade Wilmes pitched in three hits and three RBI of his own.
NE: Omaha South 3 Plattsmouth 2
Adam Eggert had two hits and scored once for Plattsmouth in the tight loss. Eggert struck out 13 and allowed zero earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
NE: Nebraska City 5 Ralston 3
Clay Stovall had three hits and scored twice while Cael Kreifel added two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City in the win. Sloan Pelican pitched in two hits of his own, and Stovall threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts to get the win.
