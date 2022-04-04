(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (MO), Northeast Nodaway, Nodaway Valley, Nebraska City and Auburn were area winners in KMAland baseball on Monday.
Platte Valley MO 5 East Atchison 3
Tyler Vongkhamchanh had a double among two hits while Alex Mattson had two singles and scored once. Memphis Billey posted a hit and drove in two for Platte Valley. Landon Weiderholt threw 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and an unearned run, to get the win.
Carter Holecek and Cameron Oswald had two hits each to lead East Atchison in the loss. Holecek, Josh Smith and Alex Smith drove in one run each. Oswald throw 6 1/3 strong innings with five strikeouts.
Northeast Nodaway 15 Rock Port 0
Lane Dack had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Auston Pride smacked a grand slam home run to lead Northeast Nodaway. Ben Boswell added a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Dylan McIntyre posted two hits. McIntyre also picked up the win, throwing three one-hit innings with five strikeouts.
Phillip Herron led Rock Port with one hit.
Nodaway Valley 4 Stewartsville/Osborn 2
Hunter Dawson struck out 14 in a complete game effort for Nodaway Valley. Dawson allowed two runs while scattering seven hits and a walk, and he had two walks and two runs on offense. Kayden Conn, Preston Jenkins and Kolten Lekey all drove in one run each for the Thunder.
East Buchanan 10 Maryville 0
Canon Creason and Blake Katen had two hits each for Maryville in the defeat.
Nebraska City 16 Seward 13 (8 inn)
Zach Tesarek went 5-for-6 with three RBI and four runs scored while Cael Kreifel singled, doubled, homered and drove in five to lead Nebraska City in the wild win. Sloan Pelican also went deep among two hits and drove in three, and Keston Holman and Ryan Bohling had three hits apiece in the win.
Auburn 5 Raymond Central 2
Austin Lavigne doubled twice and drove in a run, and Kael Clark and Kellen Moody also had two hits each for Auburn in the win. Eli Albury went all even innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits while striking out three.
Other Area Scores
DeKalb 7 North Nodaway 2