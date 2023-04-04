(KMAland) -- Savannah rolled Maryville while Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Auburn, Platte Valley (NE) and Louisville-Weeping Water picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Northland Christian 19 South Holt 4
Tylynn Prussman homered, doubled and drove in three runs for South Holt. Hayes Weller pitched in a double among two hits and scored twice, and Cole Medsker tripled in a run and scored a run for the Knights.
Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley — suspended due to weather
Mid-Buchanan led 6-4 in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Savannah 11 Maryville 1
Landon Noland went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, and Zayden Snapp added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Savannah. Ethan Dudeck posted two hits and three RBI, and Parker Brayley tallied two hits and an RBI of his own. Wyatt Jackson also added a double with two RBI. Ashton Kincaid threw four shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just two hits to get the win.
Maryville’s Adam Patton led with two hits while Boston Hageman added a hit and an RBI.
Plattsburg 14 King City 3
Ryder Sample had two hits, and Graham Medsker, Landon Jackson and Darwin Bowden all drove in one run for King City in the loss.
East Buchanan at North Andrew
No score reported.
Nebraska City 10 Skutt Catholic 6
Cael Kreifel was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Keston Holman pitched in two hits and an RBI for Nebraska City. Zac Hawley tallied one hit and two RBI and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 1
Drew Iverson went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Eli Horner posted two hits and three RBI for Plattsmouth in the win. Ethan Walker chipped in two hits, and Henry Lootnjer tallied a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Blue Devils. Gage Olsen tossed five no-hit innings, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts.
Auburn 10 Falls City 8
Austin Lavigne led the Auburn offense with a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Travon Shaw finished with a single and two RBI of his own. Shaw entered in the fifth and threw three strong innings with just one earned run allowed on one hit with four strikeouts.
Falls City’s Blakley Sells had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Jaxyn Strauss pitched in two hits and four runs scored. Mason Collier totaled two RBI of his own.
Platte Valley 5 Platteview 2
Cade Bridges had two hits and two RBI, and Braxton Wentworth posted a hit and a run for Platte Valley in the tight win. Timmy Hunt pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out four and walking none.
Louisville-Weeping Water 17 Thurston-Cuming County 2
Louisville-Weeping Water had 13 total hits, including four, an RBI and three runs scored from Dayton Carlson in the win. Brennen DeMike picked up two hits and four RBI, Nash Sorensen pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs and Alex Sorensen had a hit and two runs.