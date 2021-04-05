Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville rallied for a win over East Buchanan while Nebraska City and Auburn both fell in KMAland baseball action on Monday.

MO: Maryville 6 East Buchanan 5 

Maryville scored three in the seventh, including the game-winner on a Kade Wilmes sacrifice fly that scored Adam Patton.

NE: Seward 8 Nebraska City 0 

Nebraska City’s Cameron Elshire had two of their six hits, but Seward scored three in the fourth and five in the fifth to take the win.

NE: Branched Oak 9 Auburn 0 

Branched Oak broke the game open with a four-run third inning. Auburn managed just two hits on the day.

