(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (NE) picked up a tight win to highlight KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
Northland Christian 9 South Holt 0
Cole Medsker and Hayes Weller had one hit each for South Holt in the defeat.
Savannah 15 Maryville 2
Connor Drake homered and Cooper Loe added an RBI double for Maryville in the loss. Cooper Gastler picked up a single for the Spoofhounds.
Skutt Catholic 19 Nebraska City 0
Cael Kreifel, Sloan Pelican and Peyton Grubbs all had one hit each for Nebraska City.
Platte Valley NE 6 Platteview 5
Sam Peterson and Logan Sobota had two hits and two RBI each while Carter Washburn added two hits and scored three times for Platte Valley in the win. Maxwell Bendler picked up two hits of his own. Levi Kennedy threw all seven innings, striking out nine and giving up zero earned runs.