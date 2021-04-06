(KMAland) -- East Atchison got in the win column for the first time this season and Falls City edged Auburn in Tuesday's KMAland baseball slate.
NE: Skutt Catholic 13 Nebraska City 1
Clay Stovall managed two hits for the Pioneers in the defeat.
NE: Falls City 6 Auburn 2
Brodie Darnell, Travon Shaw and Brad Hall accounted for the Bulldogs' three hits. Darnell and Shaw drove in runs. Stetson Nieman struck out five in the loss.
MO: Savannah 7 Maryville 6
Savannah edged Maryville in a game that featured 11 combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Kade Wilmes and Cooper Loe had three hits each for the Spoofhounds. Leo also plated three runs. Connor Drake struck out four.
