(KMAland) -- Rock Port doubled up East Atchison, both Platte Valleys picked up wins and Nodaway Valley, Maryville, King City, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth and Falls City added victories in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Rock Port 8 East Atchison 4
Jarrett Hunter had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run while Aiden Burke doubled, singled, had two RBI and scored twice for Rock Port in the win. Zane Cook pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Corbyn Jakub added two doubles and scored twice. Hunter threw six innings, struck out seven and gave up one earned run to get the win.
River Dow led East Atchison with two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Cameron Oswald pitched in an RBI double. Alex Erickson and Owen DeRosier also had hits, and DeRosier scored once and Braden Graves drove in one. Erickson went 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just on earned run while striking out two.
Platte Valley (MO) 5 South Holt 2
Justin Miller went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Alex Mattson and Memphis Bliley also had two hits for Platte Valley in the win. Wyatt Miller struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, before Brandon McQueen tossed the seventh and earned the save with two strikeouts.
Cole Medsker smacked a two-run home run to account for the South Holt offense. Hayes Weller went five innings and struck out nine for the Knights.
Nodaway Valley 9 North Nodaway 2
No stats reported
Maryville 15 Cameron 0
Peyton McCollum threw a four-inning shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out five, for Maryville. Canon Creason had a hit, four RBI and two runs, and Adam Patton doubled, singled twice and drove in three for the Spoofhounds. Blake Katen singled, doubled and drove in two, and Drew Burns had a two-run double of his own in the rout.
Savannah 15 Oak Grove 2
Landon Noland went 2-for-3 with a double, five RBI and three runs, and Zayden Snapp pitched in two hits and three RBI for Savannah in the dominant win. Wyatt Jackson picked up two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Truman Bodenhausen and Cash Porter both picked up a hit and two RBI each. Cooper Swan, Porter and Maddox Shoop combined on a five-inning no-hitter.
Oak Grove 6 Savannah 2
Savannah’s Zayden Snapp had a strong offensive night with two hits while Ashton Kincaid and Landon Noland both had RBI. Truman Bodenhausen and Wyatt Jackson also had one hit and one run each. Bodenhausen struck out four in 4 2/3 strong innings of relief.
King City 10 North Andrew 0
Graham Medsker threw five four-hit shutout innings and struck out six for King City in the dominant victory. Devin Karr and Javen Fletchall both had two hits for the Wildkats with Fletchall and Landon Jackson driving in two runs apiece. Fletchall also scored two runs.
North Andrew’s Hayden Ecker, Tanner McDaniel, Alexander Sportsman and Aiden Miller all had one hit.
Nebraska City 8 Waverly 2
Nebraska City’s Cael Kreifel struck out 12 in a complete game effort for the Pioneers. Sloan Pelican led at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Kreifel pitched in two hits and two RBI. Jesus Martinez and Nolan Beccard totaled one hit and two runs apiece.
Plattsmouth 5 Beatrice 1
Drew Iverson and TJ Fitzpatrick had two hits and an RBI each for Plattsmouth behind seven strong innings from Gabe Villamonte, who struck out five and gave up just one run on six hits. Henry Lootnjer posted two hits and scored once, and Eli Horner and Villamonte added an RBI hit each.
Falls City 14 Fairbury 4
Alijah Hernandez went 2-for-3 with six RBI and two runs scored, and Jaxyn Strauss pitched in four hits, an RBI and four runs for Falls City. Mason Collier posted a double and drove in three, scoring twice, and Kadyn Strecker also had three hits sand drove in one for the Tigers. Strauss tossed six innings, struck out eight and grabbed the win.
Platte Valley (NE) 9 Raymond Central 4
Cody Pluta led the Platte Valley offense with a three-run home run, and Cade Bridges and Dawson Thies both had a hit and an RBI in the win. Statton Corey went the first four innings before Emetic Hegwood tossed the final three, combining for six strikeouts.