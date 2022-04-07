(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Platte Valley (MO), Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway and Maryville braved the weather to pick up wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
East Atchison 10 Rock Port 7
Aaron Schlueter went deep and drove in two, Cameron Oswald added a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice and Jarrett Spinnato doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in one to lead East Atchison in the win. Schlueter struck out nine in four innings to get the win, and Josh Smith threw three shutout innings with five strikeouts to get the save.
Rock Port’s Jarrett Hunter doubled twice, singled once and drove in three runs while Zane Cook had three hits and two RBI for the Jays. Corbyn Jakub picked up a hit, an RBI and two runs in the defeat.
Platte Valley MO 10 South Holt 1
Memphis Billey struck out 19 in a complete game and added three hits, an RBI and three runs for Platte Valley in the win. Matt Jermain added a hit and an RBI, and Alex Mattson and Wyatt Miller both had a hit and two runs.
Kendall Noland had one hit and drove in South Holt’s only run of the game. Cole Medsker added two hits and scored a run for the Knights. Noland and Hayes Weller both threw three innings and struck out four batters apiece.
Nodaway Valley 12 North Nodaway 2
Preston Jenkins had three hits, drove in a run and scored three runs to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Hunter Dawson pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Lane Larabee added a two-run double. Kolten Lekey pitched in one hit and two RBI. Larabee threw all five innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Ethan Fry, Brice Trimble and Damian Dilley all had one hit each for North Nodaway. Sarah Wray drove in one run.
Northeast Nodaway 15 Stewartsville/Osborn 2
Ben Boswell, Lane Dack, Colton Swalley and Dylan McIntyre all had two hits while Auston Pride went deep and drove in two. Brayden Munns added a double and three RBI, and Boswell finished with two RBI and three runs. McIntyre threw the first 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run on one hit. Pride finished the game with 2 1/3 innings.
Maryville 13 Cameron 1
Maryville had 11 hits in a dominant performance, getting two doubles and a single from Cooper Loe, who drove in two and scored twice. Adam Patton added a single, a double, three RBI and two runs, and Connor Drake tallied two hits, an RBI and four runs. Don Allen also had two hits, and Peyton McCollum drove in two. Loe was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings, striking out nine and allowing one run on three hits.
Other Area Scores
King City 4 North Andrew 3 — 9 inn