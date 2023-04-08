(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Louisville-Weeping Water each suffered losses in KMAland baseball Saturday.
Omaha North 6 Nebraska City 2
Keston Holman had two hits and an RBI for the Pioneers while Cael Kreifel also drove in a run. Jackson Kreifel doubled and scored a run, and Zac Hawley also scored a run. Zach Bassinger took the loss on the mound after surrendering eight hits and five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Omaha Central 5 Louisville-Weeping Water 3
Brayden Harms drove in two runs and doubled in the loss. Lucas Kozeny had three hits while Chase Savage managed one hit, and Brennan DeMike scored a run. Kole Albert was the losing pitcher after allowing three earned runs on four hits in two innings.