(KMAland) -- North Andrew, North Nodaway, Auburn and Platte Valley (NE) were all in action in KMAland baseball on Friday.
North Platte 16 North Andrew 1
Dawson Eychaner and Braxon Linville finished with the only two hits of the game for North Andrew. Marshall Todd walked and scored the team’s lone run.
Adams Central 28 Auburn 5
Auburn managed just two hits in the defeat, including one each from Travon Shaw and Aedan Drier. Eli Albury, Kael Clark, Owen Hall, Kellen Moody and Wyatt Hauptmann all had one RBI each for the Bulldogs.
Other Area Scores
Albany 16 North Nodaway 6
Bellevue West 7 Platte Valley 0