(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway picked up two shutout wins, and Nebraska City rolled to a victory to highlight KMAland baseball on Saturday.
Northeast Nodaway 8 Northland Christian 0
Dylan McIntyre went all seven innings, struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in the win for Northeast Nodaway. Colton Swalley led at the plate with two hits, three RBI and a run scored, and McIntyre pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run. Grant McIntyre added two hits and two RBI in the win.
Northeast Nodaway 10 North Harrison 0
Austin Pride tossed a four-strikeout two-hit shutout and added two hits and three RBI at the plate to lift Northeast Nodaway to the win. Colton Swalley doubled, drove in one and scored three times, and Ben Boswell pitched in a hit and a run. Creed Wilcox also drove in one run.
Nebraska City 13 Omaha North 3
Zach Tesarek hit a pair of home runs, drove in five and scored three times to lead Nebraska City in the dominant win. Sloan Pelican added two hits and drove in one, and Bayler Poston had a double, three RBI and scored twice. Pelican tossed five innings and allowed just two earned runs to get the win.
Other Area Scores
Beatrice 4 Platte Valley 1