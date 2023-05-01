(KMAland) -- Rock Port walked off with a win, South Holt shutout Albany and Nodaway Valley, North Nodaway, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth all rolled to wins in KMAland baseball on Monday.
Rock Port 5 North Platte 4
Phillip Herron’s walk-off triple lifted Rock Port to the thrilling victory. Tayden Cook and Tyler Cook both had two hits and two runs scored, and Ozey Hurst tossed the final two innings without allowing a run to pick up the win.
South Holt 9 Albany 0
Hayes Weller, Kendall Noland and Cole Medsker combined on the four-hit shutout with Weller striking out 10 in the first 5 2/3 innings. The offense was led by Trace Milne, who drove in four runs, and Weller posted two hits and scored three times.
Kemper Cline topped the Albany offense with two of its four hits in the loss.
Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 3
No stats reported.
North Nodaway 18 Ridgeway 4
Blaine Clements was 4-for-4 with a double, triple, six RBI and two runs, and Aydan Blackford added a 3-for-3 day with a double, four RBI and four runs for North Nodaway in the dominant win. Brice Trimble pitched in two hits and drove in a run for the Mustangs behind four innings from Clements, who struck out nine to get the win.
South Harrison 15 King City 11
King City had 15 hits in the defeat, getting three hits each from Javen Fletchall, Ryder Sample and Ron Pulliam. Alex Jones, Graham Medsker and Landan Jackson posted two hits apiece, and Pulliam had four RBI. Jones also drove in three runs while Fletchall scored three runs, and Sample, Jones and Medsker had two runs each. Both Medsker and Jones hit home runs while Pulliam, Jones and Sample had doubles for the Wildkats.
Benton 4 Savannah 3
Ethan Dudeck had two hits and two RBI for Savannah in the tight loss. Cash Porter also had a hit and drove in a run for the Savages, which got three innings each from Dudeck and Wyatt Jackson.
Nebraska City 11 Douglas County West 1
Cael Kreifel, Sloan Pelican, Keston Holman and Zach Bassinger combined on a one-hitter for Nebraska City, striking out 10 and working around six walks. Pelican added three hits and four RBI, and Trent Kingery finished with a three-hit, two-RBI night for the Pioneers. Jackson Kreifel posted two hits and two RBI, and Holman also had two hits in the rout.
Plattsmouth 14 Lincoln Christian 5
Gage Olsen led the Plattsmouth offense with a triple among three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times in the win. Ethan Walker, Drew Iverson and Henry Lootnjer all had two hits each while Iverson drove in four and Walker brought in three runs. Lootnjer scored four runs, and Walker came across with three. Seth Thompson struck out nine and allowed one unearned run over the final 4 1/3 innings.