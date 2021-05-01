(KMaland) -- Two no-hitters for Northeast Nodaway, a win for Maryville and losses for area teams in Nebraska in the KMAland baseball recap for Saturday.
Northeast Nodaway 24 North Platte 0
Northeast Nodaway had 17 hits, including four each from Ben Boswell and Lane Dack, who had nine combined RBI. Boswell smacked two home runs while Grant McIntyre and Creed Wilcox also went deep. Colton Swalley added three hits and three RBI.
Dylan McIntyre threw all four innings for Northeast Nodaway, striking out eight and allowing zero hits.
Northeast Nodaway 26 King City 0
Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride threw a combined no-hitter and struck out five for Northeast Nodaway. Offensively, Colton Swalley doubled, homered and drove in five runs while Auston Pride had a home run among four hits and drove in eight.
Lane Dack tallied five hits sand scored five times, and Brayden Munns had three hits and two RBI for the Bluejays.
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 3
Adam Patton and Kade Wilmes went deep and had three hits each while combining to driving in four runs for Maryville in the win. Caleb Kreizinger and Connor Drake added two hits apiece, and Cooper Loe threw six strong innings to get the win.
Hastings 18 Auburn 7
Hastings scored 15 runs in the fourth inning to take control of the game. Brad Hall had two hits and scored twice for Auburn while Travon Shaw hit a home run and drove in three. Braden Gerdes also went deep and drove in two for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Wayne 6 Platte Valley 1
Max Bendler had a hit and drove in one run while Braxton Wentworth singled and scored once for Platte Valley in the loss.
