(KMAland) -- Garrett Guyer had a monster game for South Holt in a win while Savannah was also a winner in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
South Holt 14 Bishop LeBlond 2
Garrett Guyer had a monster performance at the plate for South Holt, smacking two home runs and one double while driving in seven and scoring three times. Tylynn Prussman and Hayes Weller also went deep and drove in two runs each, and Cole Medsker had a hit and two RBI. Weller struck out 10 in four innings to get the win.
Savannah 7 Plattsburg 3
Savannah scored four in the second inning, and it proved to be the difference in the game. Truman Bodenhausen, Ethan Dudeck and Sutton Snipes had two hits each while Zayden Snapp pitched in a hit and two RBI for the Savages. Cooper Swan went three innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out two.