(KMAland) -- Maryville picked up a shutout win while Platte Valley lost a low-scoring battle with Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
Mid-Buchanan 3 Platte Valley 1
Landon Weiderholt went 2-for-2 to lead Platte Valley in the tight, low-scoring loss. Memphis Billey tossed three shutout innings, struck out five and gave up just one hit.
Maryville 6 Bishop LeBlond 0
Canon Creason went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, and Blake Katen added three hits, an RBI and a run for Maryville in the win. Cooper Loe pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three, to get the win, and Peyton McCollum threw the final frame.