(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Northeast Nodaway both won by one run in district opening-round play, and Savannah rolled to a regular season win in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Savannah 10 Benton 3
Savannah walked nine times and took advantage of four Benton errors in teh dominant win. Sutton Snipes led the way at the plate with two hits while Maddox Shoop, Parker Brayley, Landon Noland, Bryce Stanley, Zayden Snapp and Ethan Dudeck drove in one run each for the Savages. Snapp threw the first two innings to get the win on the mound.
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
East Atchison 5 King City 4
Owen DeRosier’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh completed a two-run rally for the Wolves. Cameron Oswald and Charlie Litherbury also drove in one run each, and Alex Erickson picked up the win with four innings of relief, striking out three and allowing just two runs.
Ryder Sample led King City with two hits, driving in one and scoring twice. Alex Jones had a double and two RBI, and Graham Medsker pitched in two hits. Sample went 5 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run while striking out four.
Northeast Nodaway 9 Penney 8
No stats reported.