(KMAland) -- Maryville won a 12-inning marathon over Bishop LeBlond in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 4 — 12 inn
Cooper Loe and Connor Drake had two hits each while Kade Wilmes, Loe and Trey Houchin all drove in one run apiece for the Spoofhounds. Loe threw 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run on two hits. Houchin was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings and four strikeouts.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
