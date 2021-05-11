Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville won a 12-inning marathon over Bishop LeBlond in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.

Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 4 — 12 inn 

Cooper Loe and Connor Drake had two hits each while Kade Wilmes, Loe and Trey Houchin all drove in one run apiece for the Spoofhounds. Loe threw 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run on two hits. Houchin was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings and four strikeouts. 

