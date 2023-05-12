(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and South Holt kept their seasons alive with wins in district action Friday.
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Guilford)
Nodaway Valley 10 North Nodaway 5
Kayden Conn doubled and drove in three for Nodaway Valley. Garrett Carpenter had two hits and two RBI while Cooper Snodderley had two hits, two RBI and tripled. Lane Larabee added one hit and one RBI. Conn was the winning pitcher. He struck out five on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. Larabee struck out nine on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Ethan Fry had two RBI off one hit for North Nodaway. Aydan Blackford and Andrew Phillips each doubled. Phillips dhad two RBI while Preston Hansen had one hit and on RBI. Darron Bix added two hits and one run. Blaine Clements struck out five in a loss.
South Holt 16 North Andrew 1
Cole Medsker homered, drove in three and scored three times. Garrett Guyer tripled and drove in one run while Kendall Noland had one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Tylynn Prussman and Trace Milne each doubled. Prussman’s was among his two hits while Milne had two RBI. Hayes Weller had one hit, drove in a run and scored twice. Noland got the dub on the mound. He struck out five on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Jarom Russo drove in North Andrew’s only run and one hit.
Nebraska Class A State First Round
Millard West 10 Grand Island 0
Creighton Prep 3 Gretna 1
Lincoln East 2 Bellevue West 1
Elkhorn South 2 Papillion-LaVista South 0