(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and Plattsmouth each opened their state tournaments with losses on Saturday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Elkhorn North 4 Platte Valley 0
The Patriots had only two hits. Those came from Braxton Wentworth and Aidan Washburn. Cade Bridges struck out one, allowed five hits, gave up two earned runs and walked four in the loss.
Other Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinal Scores
Beatrice 5 Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn 4 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0
Norris 12 Skutt Catholic 2
NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE QUARTERFINALS
Roncalli Catholic 7 Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth managed only one hit. That came from TJ Fitzpatrick. Drew Iverseon struck out nine, but gave up seven hits, four earned runs and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.
Other Nebraska Class C State Quarterfinals Scores
Malcolm 9 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Platteview 7 Douglas County West 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centralia 7 Wayne 1