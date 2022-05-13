(KMAland) -- Rock Port edged South Holt, and Northeast Nodaway rolled over North Nodaway in district baseball action on Friday.
1-16: Rock Port 3 South Holt 2
Zane Cook had two hits, and Aidan Burke doubled and drove in two to lead Rock Port in a district opening win. Tyler Cook threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out six, to get the win while Corbyn Jakub worked the last two innings to get the save.
Gannon Phelan had an RBI, and Cole Medsker, Tylynn Prussman and Hayes Weller all had one hit each for South Holt. Weller struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings for the tough-luck defeat.
Other Class 1 District 16 Scores
Northeast Nodaway 10 North Nodaway 0