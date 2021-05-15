East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- East Atchison kept their season alive with a dominant win in postseason action. 

The full KMAland baseball rundown is available below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (05/15)

Missouri Class 2 District 16

King City/Union Star 3 West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 2

East Atchison 13 North Andrew 3

Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals

Millard South 2 Columbus 1 

Millard West 6 Papillion-La Vista South 2 

Lincoln East 8 Lincoln Southwest 1 

Bellevue West 1 Archibishop Bergan 0

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals

Beatrice 3 Hastings 1 

Ralston 3 Elkhorn 2 

Skutt Catholic 14 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 4 

Norris vs. Bennington 

