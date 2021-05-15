(KMAland) -- East Atchison kept their season alive with a dominant win in postseason action.
The full KMAland baseball rundown is available below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (05/15)
Missouri Class 2 District 16
King City/Union Star 3 West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 2
East Atchison 13 North Andrew 3
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Millard South 2 Columbus 1
Millard West 6 Papillion-La Vista South 2
Lincoln East 8 Lincoln Southwest 1
Bellevue West 1 Archibishop Bergan 0
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Beatrice 3 Hastings 1
Ralston 3 Elkhorn 2
Skutt Catholic 14 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 4
Norris vs. Bennington