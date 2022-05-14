(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley rolled past North Andrew to open Class 2 district action on Saturday.
Missouri Class 2 District 16 First Round at Maysville
Nodaway Valley 15 North Andrew 3
Nodaway Valley plated six runs in the first inning en route to a dominant win.
Preston Jenkins had two hits, doubled, drove in one run and scored four times while Lane Larabee managed three RBI off one hit, and Kaden Conn doubled, scored three times and drove in one. Mason Chitwood and Garrett Carpenter had three RBI each on one and two hits, respectively. Hunter Dawson took the win after striking out three and allowing three hits in three innings.
Aiden Miller had two hits and two RBI for North Andrew in the loss.
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Waverly 5 Norris 4
Beatrice 8 Central City/Fulllerton/Centura 1
Elkhorn North 11 Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn 10 Skutt Catholic 4