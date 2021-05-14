Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway was a winner while North Nodaway had their season come to a finish in Missouri district baseball on Friday.

Northeast Nodaway 11 DeKalb 0 

Colton Swalley had a double among three hits and drove in three, and Ben Boswell chipped in three hits and two RBI of his own for Northeast Nodaway. Daylan McIntyre threw three two-hit innings with seven strikeouts. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Guilford)

St. Joseph Christian 5 North Nodaway 1

Northeast Nodaway 11 DeKalb 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.