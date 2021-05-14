(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway was a winner while North Nodaway had their season come to a finish in Missouri district baseball on Friday.
Northeast Nodaway 11 DeKalb 0
Colton Swalley had a double among three hits and drove in three, and Ben Boswell chipped in three hits and two RBI of his own for Northeast Nodaway. Daylan McIntyre threw three two-hit innings with seven strikeouts.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Guilford)
St. Joseph Christian 5 North Nodaway 1
