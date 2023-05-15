(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Creston, Kuemper and West Harrison nabbed wins, Audubon & Wayne were extra-inning victors, Heelan & Sioux City North took sweeps and Plattsmouth and Platte Valley had their seasons comes to a finish in KMAland baseball on Monday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0
Jaron Bleeker worked seven shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just four hits in a brilliant performance. Brady Baker had three hits, including a double, drove in one and scored twice, and Bleeker added two hits and an RBI for the Crusaders. Sean Schaefer also had one hit and one RBI.
Lincoln Colling went six innings and struck out five for Sioux City East. Cal Jepsen had two hits to lead the offense.
Hunter Wauhob tossed a complete game shutout of his own, striking out two and giving up just four hits for Heelan. Raiden Ericson doubled, tripled and drove in a run while Kaleb LaFavor doubled and had an RBI of his own.
Brecken Schossow struck out six in a complete game for Sioux City East. Blake Patino, Kelynn Jacobsen, Andrew Brown and Kason Claiborne all had one hit apiece for the Black Raiders.
NON-CONFERENCE
Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 1
Casey Clair had a hit and the only RBI of the game for Lewis Central, driving in Payton Fort. Luke Woltmann, Ty Thomson, Jack Doolittle and Brady Hetzel also had one hit each. Thomson threw four innings and struck out two before Woltmann tossed the final three with three Ks.
Sioux City North 9 Harlan 0
Kai Chamberlain struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout for Sioux City North. Ayden Schrunk had two hits and three RBI, and Steven Kling pitched in a hit and two RBI for the Stars.
Harlan’s only hit of the game came from Cade Sears. Cael Goshorn and Brock Lemrick both went three innings for the Cyclones.
Sioux City North 10 Harlan 8
Sioux City North had a seven-run fourth inning in the win, getting two hits, an RBI and a run scored from Lochlin Jackson. Parker Petersen added a hit and drove in two, Eli Cedillo had two RBI and a run and Cael Miller scored three times for the Stars.
Brett Heese had three hits, one RBI and two runs, and Cade Sears pitched in two hits and two runs for Harlan in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 14 Greene County 4
No stats reported.
Atlantic 6 Nodaway Valley 4
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley twist two doubles among three hits, scored three times and drove in one run while Paul Berg also had three hits and an RBI. Deacon Mullen tallied two hits, and Jase Davidson went three innings with six strikeouts. Berg also threw three innings and struck out three, and DeVault struck out the side in one inning of work.
Creston 13 Carlisle 5
Cael Turner had a home run and a double and drove in three while Gannon Greenwalt pitched in two hits and an RBI for Creston. Dylan Hoepker tallied two hits for the Panthers.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Des Moines Christian 4
Logan Sibenaller threw a complete game with five strikeouts, and Trevor Rial had two hits and a run for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Max Irlmeier, Josh Langel and Evan Loew all drove in one run each for the Knights.
West Harrison 15 Sidney 0
Brady Melby threw four shutout innings and gave up just one hit while striking out 10 for West Harrison in the win. Mason King posted two hits, scored three runs and drove in three, and Jason Barry and Koleson Evans also had two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes.
Gabe Johnson had the only hit of the game for Sidney.
Audubon 8 Glidden-Ralston 7 — 9 inn
Brody Schultes had the walk-off winner for Audubon, which answered Glidden-Ralston’s two-run seventh with a two-run frame of their own to send the game to extras. Carson Meaike and Gavin Larsen had two hits each, Schultes drove in a team-high two runs and Aaron Olsen threw four shutout innings with 11 strikeouts for the Wheelers.
Jackson Sklenar had a double, drove in three and scored twice for Glidden-Ralston. Waylon Hein also had a single for the Glidden-Ralston offense, and Colby Wallace had 11 strikeouts in six innings for the Wildcats.
MVAOCOU 5 Missouri Valley 3
Eli Fouts had three hits, two stolen bases and scored a run for Missouri Valley in the tight defeat. Cameron Rolli and Brayden Neill also had two hits and one stolen base each for the Big Reds.
Wayne 8 Twin Cedars 4 — 9 inn
Strait Jacobsen struck out 12 to lead Wayne in the win.
Pleasantville 14 Ankeny Christian 3
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Elimination Game: Grand Island 2 Gretna 0
Elimination Game: Bellevue West 5 Papillio-LaVista South 1
Millard West 9 Creighton Prep 1
Lincoln East 7 Elkhorn South 1
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
Elimination Game: Gross Catholic 13 Platte Valley 2
Braxton Wentworth, Cade Bridges and Statton Corey all hit safely for Platte Valley in the defeat.
Other Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Elimination Game: Skutt Catholic 4 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0
Elkhorn North 8 Beatrice 0
Norris 10 Elkhorn 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
Elimination Game: Wayne 3 Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth lost in walk-off fashion, getting a strong six innings from Gabe Villamonte, who struck out five. Henry Lootnjer and Eli Horner both had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Other Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Elimination Game: Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5 Douglas County West 4 — 12 inn
Malcolm 3 Platteview 2
Roncalli Catholic 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centralia 4