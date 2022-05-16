(KMAland) -- Harlan won twice while Atlantic, West Harrison, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Wayne, SE Warren & Ankeny Christian picked up opening night wins, and Platte Valley, East Atchison and Maryville advanced in Missouri district baseball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 2
JC Dermody struck out seven and gave up just one earned run in four innings for Lewis Central. Dermody, Payton Fort and Luke Woltmann all had one hit. Fort’s hit was a triple.
Carlisle 6 Creston 2
Cael Turner went 3-for-3 with two home runs, and Gannon Greenwalt added a hit of his own for Creston.
Denison-Schleswig 14 Greene County 2
The Monarchs took 18 walks and had just one hit — a three-run double by Wyatt Johnson — in the victory. Jaxon Wessel and David Cardenas each scored three runs apiece. Hunter Emery went five innings, struck out 10 and gave up just two runs on four hits.
Des Moines Christian 15 Kuemper Catholic 7
Trevor Rial went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Benicio Lujano also had three hits and three RBI for the Knights. Cal Wanninger struck out six in four innings.
West Harrison 15 Sidney 1
Mason McIntosh had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Mason King smacked a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for West Harrison in the win. Sage Evans also had two hits, an RBI and two runs.
Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel had one hit each for Sidney.
Audubon 10 Glidden-Ralston 4
Brody Schultes went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs to lead Audubon while Jay Remsburg added a hit and two RBI. Gavin Larsen pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run at the plate and struck out eight in three innings. Carson Meaike tossed four innings and struck out nine to get the win.
Jonathan Burmeier led Glidden-Ralston with a double among two hits and drove in one, and Jackson Sklenar added a hit and two RBI. Colby Wallace threw three hitless innings and struck out eight for the Wildcats.
MVAOCOU 3 Missouri Valley 1
Gage Clausen singled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch, and Hayden Kocour had a double and two walks for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
CAM 10 Bedford 0
Joe Kauffman, Cade Ticknor and Lane Spieker combined on a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts for CAM. Colby Rich smacked a grand slam, and Ethan Follmann and Cade Ticknor had two hits each with Follmann driving in three runs.
Wayne 16 Twin Cedars 8
Strait Jacobsen smashed a three-run home run to lead Wayne in the win.
Southeast Warren 13 Mormon Trail 2
Austin Ledlie had one hit and drove in three, and Tate Dierking had a hit and two RBI for Southeast Warren in the win. Brody Crow, Cade Nelson and Ledlie combined on a five-inning one-hitter with three strikeouts each.
Gabe Stripe had the only hit and scored one of the two runs for Mormon Trail.
Ankeny Christian Academy 3 Pleasantville 1
Eli Christensen threw a gem, striking out 15 and allowing zero earned runs in a complete game effort. Matthew Welshhons added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run at the plate.
Other Area Non-Conference Scores
Harlan 19 Sioux City North 1
Harlan 14 Sioux City North 9
Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 2
Atlantic 18 Riverside 6
Boyer Valley 8 AHSTW 7
Winterset 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 6
MISSOURI DISTRICT BASEBALL
1-16: Platte Valley 15 Rock Port 0
Wyatt Miller and Memphis Billey combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and just two walks for Platte Valley. Billey went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs at the plate, and Trevor Weir went 2-for-3 with three RBI of his own.
1-16: St. Joseph Christian 14 Northeast Nodaway 3
Auston Pride and Grant McIntyre had a hit and an RBI each, and Ben Boswell drove in a run of his own to lead Northeast Nodaway in the defeat.
2-16: East Atchison 2 Nodaway Valley 1
Aaron Schlueter struck out 10 and gave up just one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings while Cameron Oswald followed with 1 1/3 no-hit frames and three strikeouts. Josh Smith and Braden Graves had one hit and one RBI each, and Bo Graves and Jarrett Spinnato added a hit and a run scored for the Wolves.
Hunter Dawson threw all six innings, struck out eight and gave up two runs on five hits for Nodaway Valley. Garrett Carpenter had an RBI, and Kayden Conn had a hit and a run for the Thunder.
4-16: Maryville 10 Chillicothe 0
Cameron Loe threw a five-inning one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lift Maryville. Canon Creason was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Cooper Gastler chipped in a hit and two RBI for the Spoofhounds offense.
NEBRASKA STATE TOURNAMENT
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Semifinal: Millard West 3 Lincoln East 0
Semifinal: Millard South 8 Creighton Prep 2
Consolation: Elkhorn South 10 Kearney 8
Consolation: Lincoln Southeast 14 Omaha Westside 5
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Semifinal: Waverly 10 Beatrice 0
Semifinal: Elkhorn North 12 Elkhorn 8
Consolation: Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7 Norris 4
Consolation: Skutt Catholic 10 Gross Catholic 5