(KMAland) -- Rock Port walked off into a district final, Platte Valley was a shutout winner, SC North & SC West got MRC sweeps, LC was a winner in the H10 and more from a busy night in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 20 Shenandoah 2
The Titans scored 10 runs in the sixth inning and had a three-hit, five-RBI game from Luke Woltmann, who doubled twice. Jack Doolittle added three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Payton Fort posted two hits, two RBI and two runs of his own in the win. Gaven Goldsberry struck out six in 4 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound.
Shenandoah did not have a hit, but Dalton Athen drove in a run and Jade Spangler and Hunter Dukes each scored one run.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Christian Lane worked five innings and struck out six for Sioux City West in the win. Ivan Fuhrer led the offense with three hits and two runs, and Michael Geary tallied two hits and two RBI for the Wolverines.
Thomas Jefferson’s Tyler Huey, Kendall Bell, Kyle Komor, Jacob Lesley and Peyton Steinspring all had one hit each.
Sioux City West 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Cael Kilberg threw five innings and struck out 10 in a two-hit complete game for Sioux City West. Offensively, Michael Geary had two hits and two RBI, and Kilberg had two hits, three runs and an RBI. Hunter McHugh and Ethan Frazee also drove in two runs each, and Tristin Risner posted two hits and an RBI.
Kendall Bell and Nate Anderson both had one hit for Thomas Jefferson.
LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Trent Marienau had two hits and an RBI, and Chase Peterson posted two RBI for LeMars in the tight win. Evan Jalas tossed three relief innings, striking out three and allowing just one run on three hits for the Bulldogs.
Brayden Kerr had two hits and a run scored, and Will Larimer drove in two runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 LeMars 1
Tylar Lutgen went five innings and struck out nine to get the win for the Warriors. Scott Kroll led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Brayden Kerr pitched in three hits, an RBI and two runs.
LeMars had four different players with one hit each — Ayden Hoag, Tate Murphy, Sebastian MacGregor and Evan Pratt.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 15 Missouri Valley 1
Braden Woods doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Landon Couse had a two-hit, two-run game for Red Oak. Chase Roeder added one hit, two RBI and two runs, and AJ Schmid backed his pitching performance with a hit, three RBI and two runs. Schmid went four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Eli Fouts had two hits to lead Missouri Valley.
Creston 6 Winterset 3
Dylan Hoepker struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for Creston in the win. Gannon Greenwalt and Cael Turner had run-scoring hits and scored one time each, and Hoepker also drove in a run for the Panthers.
Audubon 14 Griswold 2
Colton Hansen led the way for Audubon with three hits and six RBI, and Evan Alt and Carson Wessel both added two hits apiece. Wessel drove in two runs, and Aaron Olsen, Carson Meaike, Alt, Wessel and Adam Obrecht scored twice each. Obrecht threw all five innings and struck out five in the win.
Zane Johnson doubled in a run and scored, and Cash Turner posted one hit and an RBI for Griswold in the loss.
West Harrison 11 Logan-Magnolia 8 — 8 inn
Koleson Evans homered among two hits, Brady Melby added two hits of his own and Sage Evans finished with three RBI for West Harrison. Mason King pitched in two RBI and five stolen bases for the Hawkeyes.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 IKM-Manning 2
Cal Heydon, Lance Clayburg and Cade Behrens combined on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Clayburg blasted a solo home run, and Parker Hays had a pair of singles for the Crusaders. Mason Culbertson doubled in a run of his own.
AHSTW 6 Boyer Valley 0
Nick Denning struck out 12 in 5 1/3 innings, and Brayden Lund had a big night at the plate with a triple, a double and three RBI for AHSTW. Denning also had two hits and drove in one run.
Drew Volkmann, Robert Brasel and Ethan Hanigan all had one hit each for Boyer Valley.
Mormon Trail at Wayne
Nothing reported.
Chariton 7 Southeast Warren 0
No stats reported.
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sioux City East 4
Jax Theeler doubled and drove in two for Sioux City East in the loss.
Ankeny Christian 10 ADM 0
Brody Hoefle had a big night with three hits, two runs and an RBI to lead Ankeny Christian in the rout. Eli Christensen went all five innings, struck out seven and allowed just three hits for the Eagles.
Twin Cedars 12 North Mahaska 7
Kasey Clark had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Holden Roberts posted a hit and three RBI for Twin Cedars in the win. Reed McElroy added three hits and an RBI, and Chase Rozenboom pitched in two hits and two RBI for the Sabers. Brock Micetich allowed just two hits in five shutout innings, striking out six and walking just one to get the win.
Pekin at Moravia
Nothing reported.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 (SEMIFINALS)
Platte Valley 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Brandon McQueen, Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller combined on a two-hit shutout. McQueen went the first four and struck out nine while Matt Jermain, Bliley, Landon Wiederholt, McQueen and Justin Miller backed it with two hits each. Trevor Weir had a hit and three RBI, and Wyatt Miller blasted a solo home run.
Lane Larabee and Blake Bohannon had one hit each for Nodaway Valley.
Rock Port 3 South Holt 2 — 9 inn
Corbyn Jakub’s bases-loaded walk proved to be a walk-off win for Rock Port, which won with just two hits on the night. Jakub had one of those and drove in two runs, and Jarrett Hunter posted the other hit. Ozey Hurst struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, and Jakub was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings.
Cole Medsker and Trace Milne had three hits each for South Holt in the loss. Hayes Weller struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings, and Kendall Noland had seven Ks in 2 2/3 frames.
Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)
Elimination Game: Grand Island 10 Creighton Prep 0
Elimination Game: Elkhorn South 6 Bellevue West 3
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Fricke Field)
Elimination Game: Gross Catholic 5 Beatrice 2
Elimination Game: Skutt Catholic 18 Elkhorn 4
Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Omaha Westside)
Elimination Game: Platteview 12 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Elimination Game: Wayne 8 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7