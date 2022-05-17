(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton recorded sweeps in the Missouri River Conference on Tuesday.
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Sioux City West 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sam Dattolico paced Sioux City West’s offense with a home run and three RBI while Ryan Smith had three hits, scored twice and an RBI. Hunter McHugh had two hits, scored once and drove in one, and Skylar Hansen scored twice. Hansen also got the win on the mound with a five-inning, two-hit, 14-strikeout gem.
Jacob Lesley and Kyle Komor had hits in the loss for TJ while Nate Anderson struck out three.
Game 2: Sioux City West 8 Thomas Jefferson 4
Hansen carried the strong momentum from his first-game brilliance into the nightcap with a double, a triple, three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. McHugh and Christian Lane added two smacks apiece while McHugh scored twice. Drew Benson also crossed home plate twice while pitching 6 2/3 innings of seven-hit, two-walk, eight-strikeout baseball en route to the win, and Smith earned the save.
Peyton Steinspring had three hits and three RBI for TJ while Garrett Denman had two hits.
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City North 1
Bennett Olsen struck out nine and allowed only one hit and two walks in the dominant win.
Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4
Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 6 – 8 innings
The Warriors won on a bases loaded walk in extras. Aidan Sieperda shined with the win on the mound while also going 3-for-3 with three RBI and a home run.
Evan Jalas plated two runs for LeMars.
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 5
Scott Kroll picked up the win on the mound for Sergeant Bluff-Luton after tossing five shutout innings of three-hit baseball.
Non-Conference
Twin Cedars at North Mahaska (MISSING)
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard South 8 Millard West 6
Consolation: Creighton Prep 7 Elkhorn South 6
Consolation: Lincoln East 5 Lincoln Southeast 1