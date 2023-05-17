(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Albany, Savannah and Maryville won in Missouri district play while Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Lance Clayburg hit a solo home run, Jacob Estrada added two hits and three RBI and Kolby Culbertson and Cal Heydon pitched in two hits apiece for the Crusaders. Culbertson struck out eight and gave up just two hits in four innings of work.
Jackson Sklenar and John Whitver had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
NON-CONFERENCE
Storm Lake 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
The Monarchs had just two hits — one each from Jake Fink and Wyatt Johnson — in the loss.
West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 1
Mason King had 16 strikeouts in six innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. Mason McIntosh added two hits and four RBI, and Koleson Evans had two hits of his own for the Hawkeyes.
Grand View Christian 17 Wayne 0
No stats reported.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 FINAL
Platte Valley 11 Rock Port 1
Matt Jermain, Wyatt Miller, Landon Wiederholt and Brandon McQueen all had two hits each while McQueen drove in two runs for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Memphis Bliley threw four innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out 11.
Aidan Burke and Corbyn Jakub had one hit each for Rock Port.
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Maysville 10 East Atchison 0
East Atchison didn’t manage a hit in the loss. Braden Graves and River Dow both took one walk each.
Albany 6 Northeast Nodaway 1
Truman Runnels finished with three hits and three RBI, and Jerrid Bunten posted a single and three runs for Albany in the win. Chase Cline was the winning pitcher for Albany with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Boston Adwell and Jace Cameron had one hit each for Northeast Nodaway.
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Savannah 13 Lafayette 1
Ashton Kincaid had two hits and two RBI, and Zayden Snapp posted two hits and two runs for Savannah in the win. Wyatt Jackson added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Kincaid threw all five innings with six strikeouts.
Maryville 5 Chillicothe 3
Blake Katen had a team-high two hits and drove in one run, and Don Allen, Alex Patton and Gus McCollough all drove in one run for the Spoofhounds. Peyton McCollum struck out six in 4 2/3 innings, and Katen earned the win in relief with 2 1/3 innings and five strikeouts.
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Millard West 5 Grand Island 1
Lincoln East 7 Elkhorn South 1
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
Gross Catholic 11 Elkhorn North 3
Elkhorn North 3 Gross Catholic 2
Skutt Catholic 4 Norris 2
Norris 11 Skutt Catholic 2
NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
Malcolm 7 Platteview 6
Wayne 4 Roncalli Catholic 2
Roncalli Catholic 5 Wayne 4