Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.