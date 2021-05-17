(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway moved along and East Atchison fell in district baseball action on Monday.
2-16: Maysville 9 East Atchison 5
Aaron Schlueter and Cory Stevens had two hits each while Schlueter and Cameron Oswald each drove in a run for East Atchison in the loss.
1-16: Platte Valley 3 St. Joseph Christian 0
Trever McQueen threw a complete game one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Platte Valley. Brandon McQueen added two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.
1-16: Northeast Nodaway 12 South Holt 1
Ben Boswell had four hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lift Northeast Nodaway to the dominant win. Dylan McIntyre had two hits and an RBI on offense and struck out eight in six innings on the mound.
Chace Atkins chipped in two hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Auston Pride had one hit and two RBI for the Bluejays.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals
Platte Valley 3 St. Joseph Christian 0
Northeast Nodaway 12 South Holt 1
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals
Bishop LeBlond 7 King City 1
Maysville 9 East Atchison 5
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard West 4 Millard South 3
Bellevue West 2 Lincoln East 1
Papillion-La Vista South 8 Columbus 6 Columbus eliminated
Archbishop Bergan 11 Lincoln Southwest 3 LSW eliminated
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Beatrice 3 Ralston 2
Skutt Catholic 6 Norris 4
Elkhorn 5 Hastings 1 Hastings eliminated
CC/Fullerton/Centralia 3 Bennington 1 Bennington eliminated