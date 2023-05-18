(KMAland) -- Maryville won a marathon 10-inning district final with Savannah, Creston, Kuemper and Tri-Center won in non-con, Sioux City North & SBL got sweeps and Heelan/AL and SC East/LeMars ended in a split in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
No stats reported.
Sioux City North 16 Thomas Jefferson 5
Parker Petersen and Eli Cedillo had three RBI each for Sioux City North, which also got two hits, two RBI and three runs from Steven Kling. Cael Walrod also had three hits, two RBI and three runs for the Stars.
Peyton Steinspring led Thomas Jefferson with two hits and two RBI, and Aaron Grell and Garrett Denman pitched in two hits apiece.
Sioux City North 20 Thomas Jefferson 5
Eli Cedillo had a 3-for-4 game with two RBI and three runs, and Patison McCormick, Ayden Schrunk and Lochlin Jackson all had two RBI each for Sioux City North. Cael Walrod went all six innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win.
Garrett Denman had two hits and drove in one run for Thomas Jefferson.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City West 1
Braxton Van Meter had two hits and two RBI, and Brody Blake went 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Cael Kilberg had the only hit of the game for Sioux City West. Ethan Frazee struck out five in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 0
Carter Brown doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Will Larimer homered among two hits and had two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Gavin Warren and Parker Lutgen also had two hits, two runs and one RBI apiece, and Tanner Kleene struck out five and gave up just two hits in a five-inning complete game shutout.
Collin Mayo and Tristin Risner had one hit each for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 3
Cal Jepsen had three hits and drove in four runs, and Blake Patino and Kason Clayborne added one hit and two RBI each for Sioux City East in the win. Bohdy Colling went five innings and struck out six to get the win.
Ayden Hoag led LeMars with two hits and an RBI, and Sy Bixenman homered for the Bulldogs.
LeMars 10 Sioux City East 4
Kole Carpenter had two hits and three RBI, and Ayden Hoga, Evan Jalas and Brayden Dreckman had a hit and two runs apiece for LeMars in the win. Dreckman struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Kason Clayborne singled and drove in two to lead Sioux City East.
NON-CONFERENCE
Creston 8 Nodaway Valley 2
Dylan Hoepker, Jack Walter and McCoy Haines had two runs each, and Tom Mikkelson picked up the win on the mound for Creston.
Boston DeVault had eight strikeouts on the mound and finished with four singles at the plate for Nodaway Valley. Deacon Mullen also had two hits, and Paul Berg tallied a hit and two RBI.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
Ethan Loew struck out five and allowed just one earned run in a complete game performance for Kuemper Catholic. Josh Langel added a hit and an RBI, and Logan Sibenaller drove in one run.
Gavin Kiger and Rex Meeker each had two hits for Logan-Magnolia.
New London 1 AHSTW 0
No stats reported.
Tri-Center 6 Boyer Valley 0
Isaac Wohlhuter had a double among three hits and drove in two runs at the plate and threw 3 2/3 shutout innings with eight strikeouts on the mound for Tri-Center. Tristin Gunderson added two hits and two RBI, and Cael Corrin go the win with 3 1/3 shutout innings and seven strikeouts.
Clarke 7 East Union 2
Seth Hudson struck out seven in five innings on the mound, allowing just two earned runs, and Ronnie Brown doubled and drove in two for East Union. Josh Lopez also doubled for the Eagles.
Albia at Moravia
Nothing reported.
Colo-Nesco 10 Melcher-Dallas 5
No stats reported.
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
Maysville 7 Albany 0
Albany had just two hits with Kemper and Chase Cline finishing with one safety each in the loss.
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
Maryville 4 Savannah 2 — 10 inn
Gus McCollough delivered a two-run double in the 10th for Maryville to lift the Spoofhounds to the win. McCollough had a team-high two hits, and Boston Hageman and Don Allen each drove in one run. Adam Patton went the first seven innings, struck out five and allowed two runs, and Cooper Loe followed with three shutout innings.
Savannah’s Sutton Snipes had two of the four Savage hits. Parker Brayley went five innings, and Truman Bodenhausen struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.