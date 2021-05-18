KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Maryville saw their baseball season comes to a close on Tuesday night. 

Savannah 6 Maryville 2 

Connor Drake and Adam Patton had two hits each in the season-ending loss for the Spoofhounds. Patton and Wilmes each drove in runs. Cooper Loe struck out two and allowed four hits in five innings. 

Missouri Class 4 District 16 

Lafayette 9 Cameron 3

Nebraska State Tournament 

Class A

Millard West 6 Bellevue West 1 

Lincoln East 8 Papillion-La Vista South 5 

Millard South 16 Archbishop Bergan 7 

Class B

Beatrice 4 Skutt Catholic 2 

Norris 11 Elkhorn 4 

Ralston 6 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 5 

