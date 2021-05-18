(KMAland) -- Maryville saw their baseball season comes to a close on Tuesday night.
Check out the full rundown below.
Savannah 6 Maryville 2
Connor Drake and Adam Patton had two hits each in the season-ending loss for the Spoofhounds. Patton and Wilmes each drove in runs. Cooper Loe struck out two and allowed four hits in five innings.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (5/18)
Missouri Class 4 District 16
Lafayette 9 Cameron 3
Nebraska State Tournament
Class A
Millard West 6 Bellevue West 1
Lincoln East 8 Papillion-La Vista South 5
Millard South 16 Archbishop Bergan 7
Class B
Beatrice 4 Skutt Catholic 2
Norris 11 Elkhorn 4
Ralston 6 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 5