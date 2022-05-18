Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 91F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.