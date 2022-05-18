(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison’s offenses had big nights in regular season wins while Platte Valley won a district title in an instant classic on Wednesday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 18 Glidden-Ralston 1
Lance Clayburg had a monster night at the plate with a single, double and four RBI. Kolby Culbertson smacked an RBI double, and Cal Heydon had a two-run single.
Clayburg tossed a gem, too, with one hit, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 Denison-Schleswig 2
Ty Fink had Denison-Schleswig's only RBI while Trey Brotherton and Devin Fink added hits. Devin Fink and Easton Emery scored the runs for the Monarchs, and Jake Fink retired three batters in four innings of work on the hill.
West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 2
Gabe Gilgen had three hits while Mason McIntosh added two hits, including a double and an RBI. Mason King tossed five innings, scattering three hits and one earned run.
Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley’s efforts with two hits while Gage Clasuen and Kadin Bonham sent in runs, which were scored by Fouts and Cody Gilpin. Bonham and Hayden Kocour doubled. Fouts, Gilpin and Clausen each stole one bag, and Fouts struck out six in three innings.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Kuemper Catholic 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley 3 St. Joseph Christian 2 – 10 innings
Tyler Vongkhamchanh hit a two-out, two-strike RBI single to give Platte Valley the district title in a 10-inning classic.
Platte Valley’s offense managed only three hits while Memphis Bliley tossed a no-decision gem with 11 strikeouts, two walks and zero hits in nine innings. Wyatt Miller was ultimately the winning pitcher.
Class 2 District 16: Maysville 6 East Atchison 1
East Atchison had only one hit, which came from Bo Graves. Josh Smith scored their only run, and Cameron Oswald struck out three in the season-ending loss.
Class 4 District 16: Savannah 9 Maryville 3
Spencer Scott had two hits and drove in a run while Boston Hageman also plated a run for the Spoofhounds in the season-ending loss. Cooper Loe, Blake Katen and Don Allen scored the runs for Maryville. Adam Patton struck out three.
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Lincoln East 4 Millard South 0
Millard West 5 Creighton Prep 1
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Skutt Catholic 7 Waverly 5
Elkhorn North 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2