(KMAland) -- Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Abraham Lincoln earned MRC sweeps, Red Oak edged Fremont-Mills, Tri-Center rolled and Nodaway Valley won an extra-inning thriller.
Game 1: Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 3
Aaron Grell had two hits and two RBI for the Yellow Jackets while Kyle Komor posted two smacks and scored twice. Sam Shanno also scored a run.
Game 2: Sioux City North 15 Thomas Jefferson 6
Garrett Denman, Kendall Bell and Sam Shanno had two hits each while Shanno, Peyton Steinspring and Derek Runions drove in runs.
Game 1: Sioux City East 12 LeMars 6
Andrew Brown and Blake Patino had two RBI each for Sioux City East while Lincoln Colling led the offense with four hits, including a home run. Jax Theeler and Cole Johnson had two hits apiece.
Ayden Hoag had two hits, drove in two and scored twice while Evan Jalas drove in three runs, Cal Eckstaine had two hits and Brayden Dreckman added two smacks.
Game 2: Sioux City East 8 LeMars 5
Kellyn Jacobsen had three hits and homered while Johnson and Patino doubled. Brown, Theeler and Vinney Pomerson had one RBI each, and Johnson struck out six on the mound.
Trent Marienau doubled for LeMars while Chase Peterson drove in two runs. Dreckman got the win after striking out seven on seven hits and four earned runs in four innings.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 4
Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 7 Bishop Heelan 4
Game 1: Sioux City West 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11
Game 2: Sioux City West vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (MISSING)
Non-Conference
Red Oak 2 Fremont-Mills 1
Adam Baier and Landon Couse scored runs for Red Oak in the win while Chase Roeder and Baier had one hit each. Dawson Bond picked up the win after striking out nine on five hits, three walks and one earned run.
Kyler Owen had three hits for Fremont-Mills while Levi Wright managed two hits, and Taylor Reed drove in a run. Owen had a stellar outing on the bump, striking out eight on one hit in four innings.
Nodaway Valley 3 Creston 2 – 8 innings
Dax Kintigh doubled and drove in a run while Tyson Ross scored the eventual game-winning run. Caelen DeVault drove in a run and went 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks and three hits. Boston DeVault earned the win after striking out five and walking one on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Kyle Strider doubled for Creston while Gannon Greenwalt, Dylan Hoepker, Conner Wiley and Cael Turner also had hits.
Tri-Center 15 Boyer Valley 0
Cael Corrin blasted a three-run homer as one of his two hits while plating four total runs. Justice Weers had a monster night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Alex Corrin and Carl Witt pushed in two runs each. Weers and Isaac Wohlhuter combined for 10 strikeouts and two hits in the shutout.
Robert Brasel had two hits for Boyer Valley.
Wayne 8 Grand View Christian 0
Kenton Prunty picked up the win by tossing a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Strait Jacobsen had two hits, doubled and drove in two runs while Tysn Fogle and Dalton Couchman added two RBI.
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard West 11 Millard South 10