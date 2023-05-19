(KMAland) -- LC and SC North rolled, Creston snagged another win, Tri-Center, AHSTW & Lo-Ma picked up victories, Southwest Valley won in walk-off fashion & SBL was also victorious in KMAland baseball on Friday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
Luke Woltmann went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Payton Fort also went deep, drove in three and scored twice for Lewis Central. Brady Wetzel added two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Gavin Harrington and Logan Manz had two hits apiece. Woltmann, TJ Nettles and Ty Thomson combined on a no-hitter.
Harlan at LeMars
Nothing reported.
Sioux City North 15 Denison-Schleswig 0
Parker Petersen had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Lochlin Jackson singled and drove in two for Sioux City North in the shutout win. Kal Chamberlin tossed the first three innings, struck out six and gave up just two hits .
Creston 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Tom Mikkelsen singled, drove in a run and scored, and Gannon Greenwalt pitched in a h it and an RBI for Creston. Cael Turner struck out 15 in seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
Logan Wearmouth, Charlie Tiano and Riley Nichols all had one hit each for the Blue Devils.
Tri-Center 8 Sidney 3
Tristin Gunderon had two hits and two RBI, and Isaac Wohlhuter also had two hits, including a double, for Tri-Center. Tanner Nelson doubled in a run, and Cael Corrin drove in two and stole two bags. Cael Witt, AJ Harder and Jaydon Johnson combined on 16 strikeouts on the mound.
Sidney’s Kolt Payne and Nik Peters both had a hit and an RBI.
AHSTW 9 Stanton 5
Jacob Coon was the winning pitcher for AHSTW.
Dylan Reynolds had two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Martin doubled and drove in two for Stanton in the loss. Kywin Tibben pitched in one hit and two runs scored.
Logan-Magnolia 7 Lawton-Bronson 3
Nothing reported.
Southwest Valley 8 Clarke 7
Beau Johnston led the Wolves with two hits and an RBI, Roman Keefe added a hit and an RBI of his own and Brayden Maeder, Paul Douglas, Gavin Wetzel and Walker Bissell all pitched in one hit each for Southwest Valley, which won in walk-off fashion. Isaac Currin threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven.
MVAOCOU 15 Boyer Valley 1
No stats reported.
ACGC 12 Glidden-Ralston 11
Johnny Bergmeier finished with two hits, an RBI and three runs for Glidden-Ralston. Daniel Thooft pitched in two hits and two RBI, and John Whitver threw five innings for the Wildcats.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Storm Lake 2
W Larimer led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits while Tylar Lutgen and H Echter drove in one run each for the Warriors. Brayden Kerr went 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up two unearned runs to get the win.
Keota 10 Twin Cedars 0
Blake Miceetich and Braxton Davis had one hit each for Twin Cedars.
NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A: Lincoln East 3 Millard West 2 — 10 inn
Class B: Elkhorn North 2 Norris 1
Class C: Malcolm 3 Roncalli Catholic 1