(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won a pitcher’s duel with Northeast Nodaway to win a district championship in baseball action on Wednesday.
Platte Valley 2 Northeast Nodaway 0
Platte Valley advanced on to a state sectional behind another strong pitching performance. Memphis Billey threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed just one hit while working around four walks. Wyatt Miller worked the final two outs for the save.
Carter Luke and Trevor Weir had the only two hits for Platte Valley, which struggled to find hits off Auston Pride of Northeast Nodaway. Pride gave up just two hits and two unearned runs while striking out five in taking the tough-luck loss.
Lane Dack had the only hit of the game for the Bluejays.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Final
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard West 5 Lincoln East 3 Lincoln East eliminated
Millard South 6 Bellevue West 5 Bellevue West eliminated
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Norris 15 Beatrice 1 Beatrice eliminated
Skutt Catholic 11 Ralston 1 Ralston eliminated