(KMAland) -- Maryville walked off in the ninth, Savannah and Nodaway Valley added tight wins and Louisville-Weeping Water rolled in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Nodaway Valley 10 St. Joseph Christian 8
No stats reported.
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 9 — 9 inn
Blake Katen had three hits and three RBI, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, to lift Maryville. Cooper Loe added four hits and drove in two, and Canon Creason also had three hits and two RBI. Katen threw five innings and struck out six before Peyton McCollum put down four via strikes in 3 2/3 innings.
Savannah 9 St. Pius X 7
Truman Bodenahusen led Savannah with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ashton Kincaid had three hits, two RBI and two runs in the win. Cash Porter added two hits and two RBI, and Parker Brayley pitched in two hits. Cooper Swan tossed the first four innings, and Brayley went the final three in the win.
Platteview 13 Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth had just two hits in the shutout loss. Drew Iverson and Eli Horner both had one single each for the Blue Devils.
Fort Calhoun 10 Falls City 0
Falls City mangled just three hits, getting singles from Jaxyn Strauss, Blakley Sells and Jon Craig.
Louisville-Weeping Water 25 Centennial 2
Louisville-Weeping Water had 18 hits, including three each from Dayton Carlson and Chase Savage. Alex Sorensen posted two hits and scored three times, and Nash Sorensen totaled two hits, three RBI and four runs for the Lions. Brayden Harms pitched in a hit, two RBI and three runs, and Kole Albert threw three shutout innings and struck out five to get the win.
Lincoln Christian 5 Platte Valley (NE) 0
Platte Valley (NE) struggled offensively with just two hits, as Logan Sobota and Timmy Hunt both had one hit for the Patriots in the loss. Hunt struck out eight in six innings and gave up just one earned run on five hits.