(KMAland) -- North Andrew scored four in the bottom of the seventh to pick up their first win of the season in KMAland baseball on Monday.
North Platte 11 Rock Port 0
Micah Makings had two hits for Rock Port in the defeat.
North Andrew 8 Nodaway Valley 7
North Andrew scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Ashton Erickson took a bases-loaded walk to push across the winning run. Collin Patterson had four hits and drove in two, and Braxon Linville added two hits and two RBI. Trey McDaniel threw 2 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up just one run on two hits.
Lane Larabee led the way for Nodaway Valley with three hits and two RBI, and Blake Bohannon, Kayden Conn and Preston Jenkins all had two hits apiece for the Thunder in the loss. Conn threw the first 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven.
Other Area Scores
North Nodaway at East Harrison (MISSING)