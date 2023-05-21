(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian went 2-0 in KMAland baseball Saturday.
Ankeny Christian 3 Perry 2
Daniel Schoening's squeeze bunt plated the winning run for the Eagles. Landon Curtis and Brody Hoefle also had hits. Hoefle got the win on the bump. Eli Christensen struck out five on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Tyler Mahoney tossed three innings. He struck out three on three hits.
Ankeny Christian 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Landon Curtis had three hits and an RBI, Eli Christensen belted a two-run double, Ethan Jacobs had three RBI off and Brody Hoefle contributed two RBI and scored twice. Matthew Welshhons was the winning pitcher. He struck out four on one hit in 2 1/3 innings.