(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, AHSTW, SBL and ACA all picked up wins in KMAland baseball action on Friday.
Lewis Central 23 Thomas Jefferson 0
Britton Bond was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead a 10-hit attack for Lewis Central. Ty Thomson added a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Casey Clair had a hit and drove in two. Devin Nailor also had one hit, two RBI and four runs scored.
Nate Anderson had the only hit of the game for Thomas Jefferson.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Storm Lake 4 (8 inn)
Ty Fink delivered a walk-off single to score Devin Fink in a three-run comeback for the Monarchs. Trey Brotherton added two hits and an RBI, and Wyatt Johnson had one hit and two runs for Denison-Schleswig.
Colin Casey led Sioux City North with two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Tri-Center 10 Sidney 1
Cael Corrin and Lincoln Thomas combined on a 10-strikeout, one-hitter for the Trojans. Corrin added two hits and two RBI, and Justice Weers went 2-for-3 with a double. Revin Bruck tallied two RBI in the win.
Brydon Huntley posted the only hit of the game for the Cowboys, and Seth Ettleman drove in the only run.
AHSTW 7 Stanton 6
AHSTW scored seven runs in their final two at bats to come back from down six runs.
Quentin Thornburg had nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Vikings. He also finished with two hits at the plate. Levi Martin added two singles, and Devon Taylor doubled.
ACGC 19 Glidden-Ralston 8
Mark Lensch had two doubles among three hits, drove in three and scored one run for Glidden-Ralston. Jackson Sklenar added a two-RBI hit of his own in the defeat.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Storm Lake 4
Aidan Sieperda, Tylar Lutgen and Carter Brown all had two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Cole Conlon threw four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Ankeny Christian 10 GMG 0
Malachi Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run and scored three runs to lift Ankeny Christian to the win. Johnson threw three shutout innings and struck out five to get the win.
Keota 10 Twin Cedars 0
Twin Cedars did not have any hits in the loss. Dallas Clark and Kasey Clark combined to throw 4 1/3 innings and struck out five for the Sabers.
Other Area Scores
Harlan 11 LeMars 1
Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley (MISSING)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Elkhorn North 6 Skutt Catholic 0
Championship: Elkhorn North 2 Waverly 0