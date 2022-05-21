(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Ankeny Christian both picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
Lewis Central 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Lewis Central held off a late rally from Heelan. Paton Fort had two hits and drove in one, and Devin Nailor finished with one hit and two RBI for the Titans. Aron Harrington also had one hit and scored twice.
Jack Freebern posted a hit, an RBI and a run for Heelan.
Ankeny Christian Academy 4 Perry 1
Eli Christensen had two hits and scored two runs, and Ben McDermott added a hit and two RBI to lead Ankeny Christian in the win. Matthew Welshhons threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on one hit to get the win. Christensen got the final four outs, including three strikeouts, to get the save.