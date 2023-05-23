(KMAland) -- Platte Valley moved to a state QF, St. Albert, Mo Valley, CAM, West Harrison, CR-B & Moravia won in conference and Red Oak, LC, Atlantic, Kuemper, Bedford, ACA & Glidden-Ralston also won in KMAland baseball Monday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown from Monday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 10 Glenwood 7
Owen Marshall and Cael Hobbs had two hits apiece, and Brendan Monahan and Hobbs both hit home runs and drove in three runs each for St. Albert in the win.
Kayden Anderson also hit a home run and drove in three for Glenwood in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 4
Eli Fouts was 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs and two stolen bases, and Hayden Kocour added three hits and an RBI for Missouri Valley in the win. Cam Rolli totaled three hits and two RBI, and Kocour worked 5 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts to get the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 0
Wade Ragaller doubled for Ar-We-Va in the defeat.
West Harrison 6 Woodbine 2
Koleson Evans led the West Harrison offense with three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Sage Evans added two hits and three RBI. Evans and Mason McIntosh combined to give up just two runs while striking out 10 on the mound.
Kylon Reisz went 6 1/3 innings and struck out six for Woodbine in the defeat. Reisz added a single and two RBI, and Cody Dickinson, Carter Gruver, Gunner Wagner and Brody Pryor all added one hit each for the Tigers.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Cal Heydon had two hits and four RBI, and Lance Clayburg added a double and two RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Kolby Culbertson went four innings and gave up just one hit for the Crusaders.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 16 Murray 6
Matthew Seals went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a three-run home run and four RBI for Moravia int he win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 15 Sidney 0
AJ Schmid and Brody Bond combined on 10 strikeouts and gave up just three hits in four innings to lift Red Oak.
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Lewis Central 4 Sioux City North 2
Luke Woltmann went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Ty Thomson struck out seven in five innings for Lewis Central in the tight win.
Atlantic 7 Lenox 5
Dawson Evans had two hits and stole a base, and Samson Adams added a hit and a run for Lenox. Carter Reed tossed two no-hit innings with three strikeouts for the Tigers in the loss.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Webster City 8
Koby Lampman’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh helped Kuemper to a walk-off win. Lampman finished with two hits and two RBI, and Trevor Rial added a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Knights in the win. Mason Knerl tossed five innings for the Knights.
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer
Nothing reported.
Indianola 16 Creston 1
McCoy Haines had a hit and an RBI for Creston in the defeat.
Southwest Valley 12 Stanton 6
Roman Keefe had four hits and five RBI, and Isaac Currin added a single, double and two RBI for Southwest Valley in the win. Beau Johnston, Ethan Bruce and Walker Bissell added one hit each for the Timberwolves.
Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 5
Micah Nally cranked a three-run home run, Brody King had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Garrison Motsinger pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI for Bedford in the win. Klemit Olney worked 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Braden Turpin led the Fremont-Mills offense with three hits and three runs, and Kyler Owen had two hits, an RBI and a run. Owen struck out six in three innings for the Knights.
Earlham 10 Audubon 0
Evan Alta and Jay Remsburg had one hit each for Audubon in the loss.
Interstate 12 Central Decatur 1
Spencer Smith had two hits and scored a run for Central Decatur in the loss played at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Pella 13 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 13 Southeast Warren 11
No stats reported.
Glidden-Ralston 20 South Central Calhoun 18
Glidden-Ralston had 12 hits and took 15 walks in the high-scoring win. Waylon Hein tripled and drove in four while Jackson Sklenar, Mark Lensch, Daniel Thooft and Blayce Nelson all had two hits apiece for the Wildcats. Thooft and Lensch had three RBI, and Jonathan Bergmeier and Sklenar had two RBI apiece.
Madrid 9 Twin Cedars 6
Reed McElroy had two hits, and Blake Micetich added two hits, three RBI and two runs for Twin Cedars in the loss.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 5 Gilman City 1
Alex Mattson and Matt Jermain had two hits and one RBI each for Platte Valley in the win. Memphis Bliley went the final 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to get the win. Wyatt Miller spend with 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out three.
Other Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Green City 12 North Shelby 1
Cooter 2 Oran 1
Greenwood 12 Oak Ridge 5
Liberal 4 Billings 3
St. Elizabeth 16 Weaubleau 1
Sacred Heart 7 Leeton 4
Community 5 Northland Christian 1
MISSOURI CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS
Bernie 4 Greenville 3
Chaffee 6 Crystal City 0
Putnam County 1 Harrisburg 0
Salisbury 5 Eugene 3
Iberia 3 Gainesville 2
Ash Grove 13 Marionville 0
Tipton 1 Lincoln 0
Maysville 12 Plattsburg 11