(KMAland) -- Lane Spieker threw a no-hitter, Kayden Anderson had a big two-way night, Jaidan TenEyck bopped a home run among three hits, Dawson Bond had a huge night and much more from the Monday night in KMAland baseball.
Check out the full rundown in the area for Monday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 14 St. Albert 1
Kayden Anderson tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts and hit a two-run home run among two hits for Glenwood in the dominant victory. Trent Patton pitched in three hits and two runs, and Evan Soergel finished with a double among two hits and drove in two.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 10 Riverside 1
Kadin Bonham threw five innings and struck out 12 to lead Missouri Valley in the win. Hayden Kocour finished with two hits and two RBI for the Big Reds, Cody Gilpin had a hit and two RBI and Will Gutzmer finished with one hit and four runs.
Riverside’s Kaeden Pleas had a hit and an RBI, and Aiden Bell pitched in one hit for the Bulldogs.
Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0
Underwood’s Garrett Luett was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored, and Easton Eledge added a double among two hits and four RBI. Kaiden Rodenburg and Easton Robertson pitched in two hits each, and Jake Reimer, Rodenburg and Robertson drove in two runs apiece. Jack Vanfossan threw three two-hit innings, struck out four and walked just one to get the win.
Cooper Perdew and Treyton Barry had one hit each for IKM-Manning in the defeat.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 6 Ar-We-Va 0
Lane Spieker threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and backed himself with two RBI while Joe Kauffman had two hits and two RBI.
Cooper Kick threw six innings and struck out 10 for the Rockets.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Kolby Culbertson and Lance Clayburg had two singles and two RBI each, and Gabe Obert smacked a solo home run for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Culbertson threw 3 2/3 innings and Easton Hays went 2 1/3 frames, combining to strike out eight.
Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 5
Jaidan TenEyck was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and three runs, and Bobby Gross added three hits and two RBI. Ben Lantz smacked a solo shot and scored twice, and Logan Miller and Drew Volkmann pitched in two hits each for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Latimer and Ethan Ball had two hits each for Whiting.
West Harrison 11 Woodbine 0
Koleson Evans led West Harrison with a single, double and triple, scored three runs and had one RBI to lead West Harrison. He also threw five shutout innings and allowed just one hit on the mound. Sage Evans and Mason McIntosh had two hits each and combined to drive in five runs.
Gavin Kelley had the only hit of the game for Woodbine.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 10 Bedford 4
Find the complete recap from the game on the KMAX-Stream at our Local Sports News Page.
Red Oak 15 Sidney 2
Dawson Bond went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead the way for Red Oak in the dominant performance. AJ Schmid threw all five innings, struck out four and gave up two runs on six hits to get the win. He also helped himself with two hits and two RBI, and Brett Erickson pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI. Adam Baier tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Garett Phillips and Brydon Hutnley led Sidney with two hits and a run scored each.
Lenox 7 Atlantic 3
Johnathan Weaver and Xavier Adamson finished with two hits each for Lenox in the win. Adamson added two RBI behind Samson Adams, who threw three shutout innings and struck out three to get the win.
Jackson McLaren had a triple and drove in two runs for Atlantic in the loss.Wyatt Redinbaugh threw there innings and struck out six while giving up just on earned run.
Lewis Central 10 Sioux City North 0
Britton Bond and Aron Harrington combined on five hits, five RBI and five runs and each hit home runs to lead Lewis Central in the win. Casey Clair had two hits and an RBI, and JC Dermody posted a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Titans. Harrington threw four innings and struck out eight to get the win.
Spencer 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Jaxon Wessel, Ty Fink and Lance Arkfeld all hit safely for Denison-Schleswig in the loss. Trey Brotherton struck out five in three innings for the Monarchs.
Indianola 5 Creston 2
Sam Henry finished with a hit and an RBI for Creston in the defeat. Kyle Strider also had one hit and one RBI, and Gannon Greenwalt, McCoy Haines and Dylan Hoepker all finished with hit for the Panthers. Dylan Calvin threw 4 1/3 innings and Gage Skarda pitched 2 2/3 frames in relief.
Kuemper Catholic 17 Webster City 2
Benicio Lujano and Carter Putney had two hits and three RBI each for Kuemper Catholic in the victory. Logan Sibenaller and Cooper Pottebaum also had two hits apiece, and Cal Wanninger had a double and three RBI for the Knights. Putney threw four innings, struck out four and gave up two runs — one earned — on one hit.
Stanton 5 Southwest Valley 2
Carter Johnson threw five strong innings with just one run allowed on zero hits and 11 strikeouts. Johnson added two hits at the plate and scored once. Devon Taylor pitched in a go-ahead two-RBI hit in the seventh before a run-scoring single by Levi Martin.
Blake Thomas threw five innings and allowed zero earned runs while striking out four. Owen Wilkinson posted a hit and two RBI, and Gavin Wetzel had his first career hit and scored two runs for the Timberwolves.
Earlham 6 Audubon 2
Gavin Smith tripled and drove in a run, and Evan Alt had a triple, an RBI and a run scored of his own to lead Audubon. Aaron Olsen pitched in two hits and scored once for the Wheelers. Braden Wessel struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, and Gavin Larsen tossed three innings of his own, finishing with three Ks.
Interstate 35 8 Central Decatur 3
Spencer Smith, Jaydan Broich and Champ Walker all had one hit each, and Devin Adams drove in a run for Central Decatur. Jaxson Cornett worked 4 2/3 innings, struck out six and gave up just one earned run on two hits.
Ankeny Christian Academy 9 Southeast Warren 3
Malachi Johnson had two hits and an RBI, and Eli Christensen pitched in a double and two RBI for Ankeny Christian in the win. Tyler Mahoney also drove in two runs behind a combined pitching performance from Brody Hoefle (2 IP), Christensen (3 IP, 7 K) and Mahoney (2 IP).
Other Non-Conference
Pella 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun (MISSING)
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 10 Princeton 1
Brandon McQueen had four hits and four RBI to lead the way for Platte Valley. Trevor Weir added two hits and three RBI, and Justin Miller and Lane Weiderholt also had two hits each. Wyatt Miller struck out seven in three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits to get the win.
Other Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Oran 4 Cooter 1
Norwood 14 South Iron 2
Northwest (Hughesville) 10 Pilot Grove 0
Northeast (Cairo) 5 Northland Christian 1
St. Elizabeth 10 Weaubleau 0
Billings 17 Liberal 7
North Shelby 5 Green City 1
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
Portageville 11 East Carter 6
Greenville 17 Crystal City 1
Gainesville 8 Plato 4
Marionville 5 Marion C. Early 2
Putnam County 7 Louisiana 2
Russellville 6 Salisbury 2
Windsor 6 St. Paul Lutheran 3
Plattsburg 7 Maysville 2