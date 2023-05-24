(KMAland) -- Stanton, EM & FM won in the Corner, Underwood, AHSTW & Lo-Ma won took WIC wins, Heelan grabbed the only MRC sweep of the night & Kuemper, CBSA, Lenox, Atlantic, D-S, EU, CAM & Wayne were also winners in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 13 Essex 1
Josh Martin struck out eight on the mound and added a hit and two RBI at the plate. Logan French posted two hits, and Jacob Martin added a double and two RBI.
East Mills 11 Griswold 1
Zach Thornburg had a hit and two RBI, and Jack Gordon went three innings with seven strikeouts for the Wolverines in the win.
Bode Wyman threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out five, and Zane Johnson and Brayden Lockwood each had hits for Griswold. Kolbe Klindt drove in the lone run of the game for the Tigers.
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 0
Braden Turpin struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout and posted two hits, an RBI and two runs for the Knights in the win. Kyler Owen, Luke Madison and Ike Lemonds all had two hits, and Owen Thornton pitched in a triple and two RBI for the Knights.
Sidney’s Kolt Payne had their only hit of the night.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 12 IKM-Manning 0
Jack Vanfossan struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, and Garret Luett went 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks and four runs. Vanfossan also went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Ryker Adair, Luke Seidler and Easton Robertson all had two hits each. Seidler drove in two runs, and Adair had three RBI.
IKM-Manning’s only hit of the game came from Ben Ramsey.
AHSTW 5 Audubon 0
Brayden Lund, Nick Denning and Aiden Akers combined for a no-hitter to lead AHSTW. Denning went 4 2/3 innings and had 11 strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2
Kalab Kuhl had 12 strikeouts in a complete game effort for Logan-Magnolia. Ethan Evans led the Lo-Ma offense with two hits, Gavin Kiger pitched in two hits and two runs and Evan Roden singled and drove in two for the Panthers.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Bennett Olsen tripled and drove in two and threw 4 1/3 innings with just one hit allowed while striking out three for Abraham Lincoln.
Aaron Grell doubled and drove in one for Thomas Jefferson, which used Garrett Denman for six innings. He struck out three in the defeat.
Thomas Jefferson 7 Abraham Lincoln 6
Thomas Jefferson scored a combined seven runs in their final two at bats, tallying four in the seventh to walk-off with a win. Kendall Bell delivered a two-run single for the game-winning hit and finished with three RBI, and Peyton Steinspring posted three hits and scored twice. Garrett Denman added a double and two RBI.
Zach Lincoln topped the Abraham Lincoln offense with three hits, and Aidan Martin had two hits and two RBI.
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 6 — 9 inn
No stats reported.
Sioux City North 10 LeMars 0
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3 — 8 inn
Will Larimer had a walk-off single for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the extra-inning win. Larimer finished with two hits and three RBI, and Brayden Kerr posted two hits of his own. Hayden Echter tossed the final three innings and struck out three to get the win.
Cal Jepsen led Sioux City East with a hit and an RBI. Lincoln Colling threw 7 1/3 innings and struck out seven on the mound.
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 9 inn
Sioux City East earned the split with a run in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI triple by Quinton Ashcroft. Jax Theeler tallied three hits, including a home run, and added two RBI and two runs, and Kason Clayborne pitched in three hits for the Black Raiders. Brecken Schossow pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out six for the Black Raiders.
Easton Wheeler had two hits and scored twice, and Drake Van Meter doubled and drove in two for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 0
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 6 Melcher-Dallas 1
Wyatt Findley and Kaden Kloster had two hits and two RBI each for Twin Cedars in the win. Blake Micetich tossed a complete game three-hitter with six strikeouts.
Melcher-Dallas’ Mason Dejong threw five innings and struck out five while also finishing with one of the three hits for the Saints.
Ankeny Christian 15 Mormon Trail 0
Eli Christensen and Matthew Welshhons combined for 13 strikeouts and gave up just four hits. Landon Curtis, Brody Hoefle and Dylan Quick had two hits each, and Quick and Christensen drove in two runs apiece for Ankeny Christian.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5
Kuemper stayed unbeaten with a tight win on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
St. Albert 10 West Harrison 2
Cael Hobbs worked six innings and struck out seven for St. Albert in the win. Owen Marshall led the St. Albert offense with a hit and three RBI, and Jaxson Lehnen had a hit and two RBI.
Mason King and Brady Melby both had two hits for West Harrison in the defeat.
Lenox 11 Creston 4
Dawson Evans went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs, and Caeden David, Keigan Kitzman and Walon Cook all had at least one hit and two RBI. Gabe Funk tallied two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Laramie Stoaks went 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
Cael Turner topped Creston with three hits, and Kyle Strider had two hits in the loss.
Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 4
Hayden Kocour had a hit and reached base three times for Missouri Valley in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 9 Carroll 1
Jaxon Wessel went all seven innings and struck out six for Denison-Schleswig. Jake Fink posted two hits and two RBI, and Cody Schulte also had two hits and drove in one. Cole Kastner and Ryan Slechta also had two RBI each for the Monarchs.
Greene County 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Paul Berg had two hits and drove in a run, and Boston DeVault struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings for Nodaway Valley.
Clarke 15 Mount Ayr 3
Jaixen Frost singled, walked and scored twice, and Trevin Victor and Rowan Sackett both drove in one run each for the Raiders.
East Union 18 Murray 1
Josh Lopez doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times, and Austin Lack, Rason Grail and Ronnie Brown all drove in two runs each for East Union. Seth Hudson worked three innings and struck out four to get the win.
CAM 7 Southwest Valley 6
CAM scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with a win. Brody Paulsen had two hits and three RBI, and Jack Follmann pitched in two hits and two RBI for CAM.
Gavin Wetzel had two hits and two RBI for Southwest Valley. Brayden Maeder also had a two-hit, two-run game for the Timberwolves.
Wayne 11 Davis County 10
Kenton Prunty had a triple among three hits and drove in four, and Fischer Buckingham had three RBI for Wayne in the high-scoring win. Boudyn White and Kenton Prunty both had three shutout innings on the mound.
ADM 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 5
No stats reported.
Pella Christian 14 Moravia 1
No stats reported.
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS
Excelsior Springs 9 Maryville 0
Canon Creason, Don Allen and Boston Hageman all had one hit each for Maryville in the loss.
Other Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Kennett 4 Potosi 0
John Burroughs 10 Sullivan 0
St. Charles West 11 Orchard Farm 4
Fulton 2 Macon 0
Springfield Catholic 5 Eldon 1
Nevada 13 Monett 2
Boonville 4 Summit Christian Academy 3
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS
Portageville 6 Scott City 5
West County 3 Valley Park 0
Elsberry 8 South Shelby 2
South Callaway 6 Dixon 1
Licking Forsyth
Stockton 9 Lamar 3
Barstow 6 Cole Camp 3
Lathrop 10 Tri-County 6