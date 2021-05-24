(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic won a shootout in the Hawkeye Ten, Ar-We-Va won in extras, Tri-Center held off Lo-Ma and Stanton, Clarinda, Lewis Central and St. Albert rolled in night one of the high school baseball season.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 12 Harlan 11
Logan Sibenaller had three RBIs off two hits, scored twice and tripled. Trevor Rial, Michael Pottebaum and Cooper Pottebaum also had RBIs. Luke Musich paced Harlan with a 4-for-4 night and two RBIs. Alex Monson and Quinn Koesters had two hits each. Joey Moser and Ben Muencrath stole bags.
NC: Red Oak 6 Sidney 2
Braden Woods muscled two RBIs. AJ Schmid and Cole Thornton also plated runs. Chase Roeder and Bond scored twice. Schmid pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out 11 while only allowing three hits.
Leighton Whipple, Cole Stenzel and Brexton Roberts accounted for Sidney's three hits. Whipple had the RBI.
NC: Lewis Central 9 Sioux City North 0
Britton Bond was a flawless 3-for-3. Jonah Pomrenke posted two hits. Chase Wallace scored three times and swiped four bags. Aron Harrington, Bryce Wilcox and Trenton Johnette combined for a three-hit performance on the mound.
NC: Atlantic 5 Lenox 2
Keegan Christensen struck out six. Cullen Wood had two hits, one of which was a home run.
NC: Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Denison-Schleswig's four hits came from Evan Turin (two), Trey Brotherton and Jaxson Hildebrand.
NC: Stanton 14 Southwest Valley 5
Carter Johnson homered in the win for Stanton. Johnson's moonshot was one of his two hits. Josh Martin went 2-for-4. Colby Royal and Quentin Thornburg also managed hits. Dominic Nicolas paced Southwest Valley with two hits.
WIC: Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 0
Underwood scored four in the first two innings. Connor Richards threw six innings for IKM-Manning and allowed only two earned runs.
WIC: Audubon 7 AHSTW 1
Joel Klocke, Gavin Smith and Ethan Klocke plated runs. Joel scored three runs, drew two walks, stole three bags and struck out four hitters in three innings. Smith retired five batters on two hits and one earned run in four innings of duty.
Brayden Lund had an RBI double for AHSTW. Blake Holst earned 15 strikeouts.
WIC: Tri-Center 6 Logan-Magnolia 4
Mason Rohatsch tossed a complete game, allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out seven. Leyton Nelson drove in three on three hits. Justice Weers was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ethan Alfers tripled and drove in a run. Trent Kozeal muscled three hits and swiped two bases.
Joe Hedger went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaleb Hatcher singled and doubled.
WIC: Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1
Alec Fichter was a flawless 4-for-4 with a triple. Kaden Bonham tripled, too. Fichter struck out 11 on the mound.
NC: Southeast Warren 9 Chariton 1
Tate Dierking had three hits and three RBIs. Brock Manser drove in two. Cade Nelson and Jeffrey Oakley also drove in runs. Mason Merfeld struck out nine in four innings. Dierking retired five in three innings of work.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 -- 8 innings
Cooper Kock drove in the game-winning run in extras and finished with two hits and earned the save on the hill. Will Ragaller had two hits, scored twice and struck out eight. Braeden Kirsch had two hits.
NC: West Central Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Jackson Sklenar, Mark Lensch and Caden Wenck had hits. Brigham Daniel stole three bases.
BGC: Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0
Nathan Smith drove in two runs off two hits and scored twice. Dallas Smith also had two hits and scored twice. Devin Arkena fanned 11 batters in five no-hit innings.
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament: Pattonsburg 11 Platte Valley 2
Platte Valley couldn't overcome an early 7-0 deficit in a season-ending loss. Memphis Billey plated both runs. Lane Acklin and Wyatt Miller also had hits. Trever McQueen struck out nine batters in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (5/24)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Harlan 11
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 0
Audubon 7 AHSTW 1
Tri-Center 6 Logan-Magnolia 4
Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK at Whiting
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 -- 8 innings
CAM 5 Woodbine 2
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0
Non-Conference
Clarinda 21 Bedford 0
Red Oak 6 Sidney 2
St. Albert 14 ACGC 4
Lewis Central 9 Sioux City North 0
Atlantic 5 Lenox 2
Indianola 8 Creston 1
Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Stanton 14 Southwest Valley 5
Southeast Warren 9 Chariton 1
West Central Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament
Pattonsburg 11 Platte Valley 2
Oran 4 Cooter 0
Norwood 10 South Iron 8
Green City 11 Canton 9
Lockwood 3 Billings 2
St. Elizabeth 11 Weaubleau 0
Leeton 2 Pilot Grove 0
Glasgow 10 Wellsville-Middletown 0
Missouri Class 2 State Tournament -- First Round
Holcomb 8 Ellington 1
Meadow Heights 6 Crystal City 5
Lone Jack 4 Windsor 0
East Buchanan 6 Bishop LeBlond 5
Gainesville 11 Richland 1
Marionville 5 Marion C. Early 4
Eugene 11 Silex 1
Putnam County 1 Harrisburg 0