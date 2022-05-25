(KMAland) -- LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Ankeny Christian Academy won in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 5 Sioux City North 0
Ayden Hoag struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter for LeMars in the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton took 11 walks on their way to the win, scoring seven runs in the seventh. Drake Van Meter, Easton Wheeler and Scott Kroll all scored two runs each for the Warriors in the win. Van Meter had the only hit of the game for SBL. Bryce Click threw all seven innings, struck out 11 and gave up just two hits.
Lincoln Colling had the only two hits for Sioux City East.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian Academy 7 Moravia 3
Malachi Johnson went 3-for-3 with three runs, and Eli Christensen and Ben McDermott both had one hit and one RBI each to lead Ankeny Christian. Johnson threw a complete game with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Gage Hanes and Matthew Seals topped Moravia with two hits apiece. Albertson doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Mohawks. Throckmorton had six strikeouts and gave up just one hit in three innings.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Davis County 10 Wayne 0
R.C. Hicks and Strait Jacobsen had one hit each for Wayne in the loss.
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
East Prairie 1 Scott City 0
Valley Park 10 St. Pius X (Festus) 6
Springfield Catholic 8 Hartville 4
Fair Grove 3 East Newton 0
Elsberry 9 Palmyra 3
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 3 Hermann 0
Stockton 3 Holden 2
Lawson 16 Carrollton 1
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Kennett 9 Central (Park Hills) 6
Affton 9 Owensville 1
Logan-Rogersville 15 California 0
John Burroughs 14 St. Charles West 8
Southern Boone 6 Hallsville 0